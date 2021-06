With Madrid just finished and Rome just starting, this seems like a good moment to take stock of what we’ve seen so far during the clay season. I’ll begin by noting that, for me, one of the highlights of Madrid is seeing the camera linger on a face in the crowd, knowing it’s someone famous—usually a footballer—and yet having no idea who it is. For some reason I find this liberating. Maybe it’s because I’m not forced to have an opinion one way or another on this person, the way we are with our own celebrities in the States.