Congress & Courts

Global chip shortage: How a Senate bill could revive manufacturing and R&D in the US

By Veronica Combs
TechRepublic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawmakers need to think long term and spend money to support better training as well as build out a semiconductor ecosystem, analysts said. New proposed federal funding for semiconductor manufacturing and research is a good start but the U.S. needs to invest in education, training and the broader ecosystem as well, according to analysts. Policy makers should plan long-term investments to make sure America can keep up with other countries in chip manufacturing.

Related
Congress & Courtsamericanmilitarynews.com

Sen. Cotton, bipartisan lawmakers call for Pentagon list of companies linked to China’s military

A group of bipartisan lawmakers, including Senators Tom Cotton (R-AR), Gary Peters (D-MI), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), and Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Representatives Mike Gallagher (R-WI), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), and Liz Cheney (R-WY) sent a letter on Tuesday calling on the Department of Defense to release a report identifying Chinese military companies, which has been delayed for more than a month.
Foreign PolicySt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Senate R&D bill to counter China shelved by GOP opposition

WASHINGTON (AP) — A sweeping Senate bill aimed at making the United States more competitive with China and shoring up domestic computer chip manufacturing with $50 billion in emergency funds was abruptly shelved Friday after a handful of Republican senators orchestrated a last-minute attempt to halt it. Votes on the...
ElectronicsTechRepublic

The global chip shortage: What caused it, how long will it last?

Analysts offer observations on why it happened, the industries that will and won't be prioritized and what to expect in the short term. Manufacturing is making a comeback in most industries after languishing during the pandemic and supplies of chips—used to operate most devices—are in short supply. The shortage is being felt acutely in the automotive industry and will for as long as two years, analysts say.
Vaccines3 News Now

Political spat over vaccines between China and Taiwan could make global computer chip shortage worse

A political spat between China and Taiwan could further threaten the global supply of computer chips amid a shortage that's leading to manufacturing delays. Taiwan is home to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's largest maker of computer chips and semiconductors. However, the country is currently seeing record high numbers of COVID-19 cases, and his struggling to get its hands on vaccines.
Congress & Courtswhtc.com

Peters, US Senate Looking at Microchip Shortage in Legislation

WASHINGTON (WHTC-AM/FM) – The global microchip shortage looks like it could keep affecting production well into 2022, and Capitol Hill wants to do something about it. A top executive with laptop maker Acer claims his company can only meet 50 percent of worldwide demand, as the shortage was triggered by the COVID 19 outbreak when there was a run on electronics, coupled with drawbacks in production. In the US Senate, the American Innovation and Competition Act would, according to second-term suburban Detroit Democrat Gary Peters, increase domestic production of mature semiconductor technologies.
ElectronicsTechRepublic

Global chip shortage: The logjam is holding up more than laptops and cars and could spoil the holidays

"The semiconductor shortage will impact almost everything with a plug or a battery," said one analyst. Cross-industry chip competition could complicate things. In the digital age, semiconductor chips have made their way into a host of everyday items. In the 21st century, even our refrigerators have a "brain." Over the last year, COVID-19 has highlighted frangibility in the interwoven global supply chains and myriad chip-centric industries, with backlogged inventories and empty store shelves lying in its wake. While the automotive slowdowns and limited laptop supplies have made plenty of headlines in the last year, the silicon scarcity continues to shed light on the increasingly critical role computing power plays in daily life.
Congress & CourtsSpaceNews.com

House bill would designate space as critical infrastructure

WASHINGTON — A new House bill would classify space as a critical infrastructure and require the federal government to establish guidelines to protect it. The Space Infrastructure Act, to be introduced June 4 by Reps. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) and Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), would add space systems to the 16 sectors currently classified as critical infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security. The bill would direct the department and other agencies to develop guidance on how to protect it.
MilitaryBreaking Defense

DoD Seeks $2.3B To Bolster US Chip Making

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon is $2.3 billion to improve its ability to make specialized semiconductors for military use, as well as to fund next-generation chip innovation. Semiconductors, used in almost every advanced weapon, are especially critical to enabling a range of defense “disruptive technologies,” such as hypersonics, AI, and 5G — all of which receive significant funding in the proposed 2022 budget.
Youngstown, OHclermontsun.com

Sen. Sherrod Brown: Investing in manufacturing innovation

China and our competitors spend billions propping up state-owned enterprises and investing in research and development, monetizing our ideas, and using them to compete against American businesses, while paying their workers less and giving them fewer rights. I want the technologies that will drive the next generation of manufacturing – from semiconductors to hydrogen buses to the next generation jet engine – to be developed in Ohio, and built by Ohioans.