Global chip shortage: How a Senate bill could revive manufacturing and R&D in the US
Lawmakers need to think long term and spend money to support better training as well as build out a semiconductor ecosystem, analysts said. New proposed federal funding for semiconductor manufacturing and research is a good start but the U.S. needs to invest in education, training and the broader ecosystem as well, according to analysts. Policy makers should plan long-term investments to make sure America can keep up with other countries in chip manufacturing.