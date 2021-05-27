Cancel
Americas Cannabis Markets 2021-2025: Brand Positioning Of CBD- And THC-based Merchandize As Lifestyle And Wellness Products

DUBLIN, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Americas Cannabis Market Research Report: By Product Type, Legality, Application, Distribution Channel - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market stood at $93,487.2 million in 2019, which is projected to reach $293,791.0 million by 2025.

The Americas cannabis market is accelerated by factors such as escalating use of cannabis in wellness and medicinal products and surging investments for the development of these products.

Moreover, legalization of cannabis for recreational purposes will drive the market at 22.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2025). Regular users in Canada and several states of the U.S. are consuming this weed on a day-to-day basis, due to its legalization and availability at legal stores.One of the key factors driving the Americas cannabis market growth is the rising interest in the development of consumer products and therapies based on cannabis and its constituent chemicals. Moreover, legalization of the material across the U.S. and Canada has encouraged neighboring countries to join the trend of decriminalizing and deregulating cannabis and its related products. Latin American (LATAM) countries, such as Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, and Mexico, have completely or partially legalized the sale of cannabidiol (CBD)- and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-infused products.Additionally, increasing investments across the cannabis supply chain will also augment the Americas cannabis market growth in the coming years. The rapid deregulation of hemp and CBD across the region has increased the interest among market players.

This has further led to the spike in market activities, such as licensing, investment in research and development (R&D), distribution of products, and marijuana and hemp production. Thus, the market players are working toward expanding their geographical reach, developing their supply chain, and ramping up the production of numerous CBD and THC products.Geographically, the U.S. leads the Americas cannabis market and it is expected to maintain its position in the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as legalization of marijuana across the nation, hefty investments in the cannabis industry, and widespread R&D activities directed at evaluating the potential of cannabis for medicinal applications.

Moreover, the adoption of advanced technologies to expand access to marijuana will also propel the market growth in the future. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background Chapter 2. Research Methodology Chapter 3. Executive Summary Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Definition of Market Segments4.1.1 By Product Type4.1.1.1 CBD4.1.1.1.1 Tinctures4.1.1.1.2 Topicals4.1.1.1.3 Cartridges4.1.1.1.4 Capsules4.1.1.1.5 Others4.1.1.2 THC4.1.1.2.1 Dry herbs4.1.1.2.2 Waxes4.1.1.2.3 Oils4.1.1.2.4 Edibles4.1.1.2.5 Others4.1.2 By Legality4.1.2.1 Illegal4.1.2.2 Legal4.1.3 By Application4.1.3.1 Recreational4.1.3.2 Medicinal4.1.4 By Distribution Channel4.1.4.1 Vape shops4.1.4.2 Specialty stores4.1.4.3 Pharmacies4.1.4.4 Online stores4.1.4.5 Others4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Trends4.2.1.1 Surging investments across cannabis supply chain in the region4.2.1.2 Increasing trend toward legalization of cannabis throughout Americas4.2.2 Drivers4.2.2.1 Brand positioning of CBD- and THC-based merchandize as lifestyle and wellness products4.2.2.2 Legalization of CBD and THC for research, medical, and recreational usage4.2.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast4.2.3 Restraints4.2.3.1 Addictive nature and adverse effects of cannabis consumption4.2.3.2 Non-standardization of regulations and high degree of competition4.2.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast4.3 Cannabis Laws by Country4.4 Value Chain Analysis of Cannabis Market4.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Cannabis Market4.5.1 Plantation & Supply4.5.2 Manufacturing & Distribution4.5.3 Consumer Sentiment & Sale Chapter 5. Americas Market Size and Forecast Chapter 6. U.S. Market Size and Forecast Chapter 7. Canada Market Size and Forecast Chapter 8. Mexico Market Size and Forecast Chapter 9. Brazil Market Size and Forecast Chapter 10. Argentina Market Size and Forecast Chapter 11. Colombia Market Size and Forecast Chapter 12. Chile Market Size and Forecast Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape13.1 List of Players and Their Offerings13.2 Product Benchmarking of Key Players13.3 Strategic Developments in the Market Chapter 14. Company Profiles

  • Aphria Inc.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation
  • GW Pharmaceuticals plc
  • Cronos Group Inc.
  • Trulieve Cannabis Corp.
  • Cresco Labs Inc.
  • Green Thumb Industries Inc.
  • Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.
  • OrganiGram Holdings Inc.
  • HEXO Corp.
  • CannTrust Holdings Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ilxizr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-cannabis-markets-2021-2025-brand-positioning-of-cbd--and-thc-based-merchandize-as-lifestyle-and-wellness-products-301300865.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

