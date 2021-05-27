Cancel
Venus Williams Teams with K-Swiss for New ‘Glow Up’ Collection

By Ny MaGee
EURweb
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article*K-Swiss and Venus Williams have teamed once again for a new collection that arrives just in time for the summer. The tennis champion has partnered with K-Swiss on a new activewear line called The Glow Up collection. The capsule includes matching sets, leggings, shorts, jackets and hoodies, Footwear News reports.

