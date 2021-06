BLUFFTON, S.C. — R.S. Andrews announced its first acquisition of 2021. R.S. Andrews has acquired the local Bluffton HVAC business New River Heating, Air & Maintenance. “The acquisition of New River Heating, Air & Maintenance further establishes R.S. Andrews in the South Carolina Lowcountry, Midlands, and the Sea Islands of Georgia,” said R.S. Andrews President Dari Payrow. “One of the reasons we wanted to work with New River Heating, Air & Maintenance is because they share our commitment to treating customers right, and we look forward to providing quality service to those clients. Buddy has built a great business over the years focused on taking care of customers, and we look forward to carrying that tradition forward.”