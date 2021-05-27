How return of crowds, normalcy impacts Buckeyes

The Denver Broncos have a long history of finding and developing running backs. Back in 1995, then head coach Mike Shanahan found Terrell Davis in the sixth round. With the help of Shanahan’s innovating zone scheme, Davis wound up having a Hall of Fame career and is still the team’s all-time leading rusher. The team found another diamond in the rough with C.J. Anderson back in 2013 when he signed on as an undrafted free agent coming out of Cal. Anderson earned a significant role by his second season and was named a Pro Bowler for the 2014 season. In 2015, Anderson cemented his name in Broncos’ history as he was an integral piece to the Broncos' Super Bowl-winning team. Most recently, the Broncos discovered homegrown running back Phillip Lindsay, who was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and went on to be the first-ever undrafted offensive rookie to earn a trip to the Pro Bowl.