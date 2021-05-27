How return of crowds, normalcy impacts Buckeyes

I found myself driving downtown late on Sunday night / Monday morning and realizing I was over by where my mother used to work around LaSalle and Adams. Don’t get me wrong. I don’t miss driving downtown during rush hour. But I miss the chats we had when I used to drive her to work. And the ones on the ride home, too. We talked about everything. From what was happening in school, to things going on in baseball, and even – whenever I was willing to open up – my personal life. I write all of this as a reminder to embrace the moments you have with your loved ones while you can. You’ll miss them when they are gone.