Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Investors

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Provention Bio, Inc. ("Provention" or the "Company") (PRVB) - Get Report securities between November 2, 2020 and April 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Provention investors have until July 20, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Provention investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

In November 2020, Provention completed the rolling submission of a Biologics License Application ("BLA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for teplizumab for the delay or prevention of clinical T1D in at-risk individuals (the "teplizumab BLA").

On April 8, 2021, the Company published a press release "announc[ing] that the Company received a notification on April 2, 2021 from the [FDA], stating that, as part of its ongoing review of the Company's [BLA] for teplizumab for the delay or prevention of clinical [T1D], the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time."

On this news, Provention's stock price fell $1.73 per share, or 17.78%, to close at $8.00 per share on April 9, 2021.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the teplizumab BLA was deficient in its submitted form and would require additional data to secure FDA approval; (2) accordingly, the teplizumab BLA lacked the evidentiary support the Company had led investors to believe it possessed; (3) the Company had thus overstated the teplizumab BLA's approval prospects and hence the commercialization timeline for teplizumab; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Provention securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005156/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
477
Followers
20K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Prvb#Bio#Fda Approval#U S Law#Business Law#Legal Rights#Prvb#The Company#The Law Offices#Company#Bristol Pike Suite 112#Bla#Report Securities#Provention Securities#Investor#Attorney Advertising#Review#Lead Plaintiff#Fda Approval
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
FDA
Related
LawPosted by
TheStreet

FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebang International Holdings Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Ebang International Holdings Inc. ("Ebang" or "the Company") (EBON) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Champignon Brands Inc. (SHRMF)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming June 9, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Champignon Brands Inc. ("Champignon" or the "Company") (OTC: SHRMF) securities between March 27, 2020 and February 17, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Alerts Investors Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against FibroGen, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) - Get Report ("FibroGen") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired FibroGen securities and/or sold put options from October 18, 2017 through April 6, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessBayStreet.ca

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DOX, DNMR and FREQ

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
EconomyBayStreet.ca

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MPLN, EBS and ARRY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
PoliticsPosted by
TheStreet

AMDOCS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS Of $100,000 Of Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Amdocs Limited - DOX

NEW ORLEANS, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until June 8, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Amdocs Limited (NasdaqGS: DOX), if they purchased the Company's shares between December 13, 2016 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Central District of California and Eastern District of Missouri.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Legion Partners Files Definitive Proxy Statement And Sends Letter To Genesco Shareholders

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, "Legion Partners" or "we"), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 5.9% of the outstanding common shares of Genesco, Inc. (GCO) - Get Report ("Genesco" or the "Company"), today announced that it has filed its definitive proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and sent a letter to its fellow shareholders. Legion Partners is urging shareholders to vote on the WHITE proxy card to elect its slate of four highly-qualified nominees - Marjorie L. Bowen, Margenett Moore-Roberts, Dawn H. Robertson and Hobart P. Sichel - to Genesco's nine-member Board of Directors (the "Board") at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") on July 20, 2021. In its letter to shareholders available at www.GCOForward.com, Legion Partners shines a light on Genesco's broken Board and the long-tenured members who have presided over a decade of stagnation and underperformance.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Offering Of Class A Common Stock By Riverstone

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; "Liberty") announced today the commencement of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 12,299,996 shares of its Class A common stock by R/C Energy IV Direct Partnership, L.P. and R/C IV Liberty Holdings, L.P. ("Riverstone"). Upon closing of this transaction, Riverstone will have fully exited its investment in Liberty. Liberty will not sell any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds therefrom.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Champignon Brands, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Champignon Brands, Inc. (Other OTC: SHRMF) securities between March 27, 2020 and February 17, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until June 9, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Concerned Unitholders Call For Orderly And Transparent Sale Process Of Bridging Finance Inc.

TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - ("Bridging") A group of Unitholders in the Bridging Funds today issued the following statement in connection with the receivership process currently in place at Bridging: "We call on the Ontario Securities Commission and PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., the receiver currently administering the affairs of Bridging, to establish an orderly and transparent sale of Bridging and/or its Funds, given the multiple credible expressions of interest received to date and the need to protect the interests of Bridging's Unitholders. The immediate sale of Bridging and/or its Funds to a qualified fund manager is critically important to ensure that Unitholder value is not eroded. However, despite multiple third parties coming forward with credible expressions of interest with respect to purchasing Bridging's Funds, no formal sale process has been put in place. Instead, the receivership continues to negatively impact Bridging's business and Unitholders remain completely unprotected by the receivership process. The receivership is an inherent conflict as PWC has every interest in continuing the receivership to collect fees. The Funds were audited by KPMG for the period ended December 31, 2020 and the portfolio was found to be performing well. The Funds have assets under management of approximately $2 Billion and hold an estimated $300 Million cash position. Given the OSC's mandate of investor protection, we urge the OSC to mandate an orderly Bridging sales process to protect investors.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

RM LAW Announces Investigation Of James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

BERWYN, Pa., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (" James River" or the "Company") (JRVR) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you own shares...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Closing Of US$27.2 Million Private Placement

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX, BCTXW)(TSX-V:BCT) (the "Company" or "BriaCell"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, today announced that it has closed its previously announced private placement of (i) 4,370,343 common shares at a purchase price of US$5.26, (ii) 800,000 pre-funded common share purchase warrants at a purchase price of US$5.25 (exercisable at any time after the date of issuance at an exercise price of US$0.01 per common share) and (iii) 5,170,343 warrants to purchase up to 5,170,343 common shares, which resulted in gross proceeds to BriaCell of US$27.2 million, before deducting offering expenses (the "Offering"). The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the private placement to further advance its research and development pipeline and for general corporate purposes.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against MultiPlan Corporation F/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. III - MPLN, MPLN.WS, CCXX, CCXX.WS, CCXX.U

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of MultiPlan Corporation f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. III (NYSE: MPLN, MPLN.WS, CCXX, CCXX.WS, CCXX.U): (i) between July 12, 2020 and November 10, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and (ii) all holders of Churchill III Class A common stock entitled to vote on Churchill III's merger with and acquisition of Polaris Parent Corp. and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, "MultiPlan"), which merger was consummated in October 2020 (the "Merger"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for MultiPlan investors under the federal securities laws.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important July 27 Deadline - SPCE

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) - Get Report between October 26, 2019 and April 30, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 27, 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

FREQ BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - FREQ

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) - Get Report between November 16, 2020 and March 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 2, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Franklin Wireless Corp. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important June 15 Deadline In Securities Class Action - FKWL

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Franklin Wireless Corp. (FKWL) between September 17, 2020 through April 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important June 15, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Franklin securities during the...