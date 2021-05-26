Devoted DAD

“I’ve got four kids, man,” Brooking says with a laugh. “I don’t have time for hobbies.”. Sure, retiring to the Lowcountry affords him ample opportunity to get out on the golf course or climb in a tree stand, but with four busy children — 14- and 10-year-old boys and 13- and 5-year-old girls — there’s little time nowadays for offseason junkets to Chipper Jones’ South Texas ranch, where Brooking still claims the biggest buck taken off the property and reminds the Hall of Fame third baseman of it regularly.