Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UI Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Ubiquiti Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ubiquiti Inc. ("Ubiquiti" or "the Company") (UI) - Get Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Ubiquiti securities between January 11, 2021 through March 30, 2021 (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ui

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company had downplayed the data breach in January 2021; (2) that attackers had obtained administrative access to Ubiquiti's servers and obtained access to, among other things, all databases, all user database credentials, and secrets required to forge single sign-on (SSO) cookies; (3) that, as a result, intruders already had credentials needed to remotely access Ubiquiti's customers' systems; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ui or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Ubiquiti you have until July 19, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005022/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
477
Followers
20K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Action#Investors#Commercial Litigation#Corporate Data#The Company Rrb#Complaint#Company#Court#Businesswire Com#Notifies Ubiquiti#Ubiquiti Securities#Access Ubiquiti#Securities Arbitration#Shareholders#Attorney Advertising#Litigation Claims#Securities Laws#Lead Plaintiff#Defendants#Data Breach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
LawPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming June 8, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired 3D Systems Corporation ("3D Systems" or the "Company") (DDD) - Get Report securities between May 6, 2020 and March 1, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. ("Virgin Galactic" or the "Company") (SPCE) - Get Report securities between October 26, 2019 and April 30, 3021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Virgin Galactic investors have until July 27, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

SELECT BANCORP INVESTOR ALERT By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of Select Bancorp, Inc. - SLCT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SLCT) to First Bancorp (NasdaqGS: FBNC). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Select Bancorp will receive only 0.408 shares of First Bancorp for each share of Select Bancorp that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Alerts Investors Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against FibroGen, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) - Get Report ("FibroGen") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired FibroGen securities and/or sold put options from October 18, 2017 through April 6, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
EconomyBayStreet.ca

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MPLN, EBS and ARRY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
PoliticsPosted by
TheStreet

AMDOCS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS Of $100,000 Of Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Amdocs Limited - DOX

NEW ORLEANS, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until June 8, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Amdocs Limited (NasdaqGS: DOX), if they purchased the Company's shares between December 13, 2016 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Central District of California and Eastern District of Missouri.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Agreement To Sell Atlantic Aviation To KKR For $4.475 Billion

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) - Get Report and KKR today announced the signing of a definitive agreement for MIC to sell its Atlantic Aviation business to KKR for $4.475 billion in cash and assumed debt and reorganization obligations. Atlantic Aviation operates one of the largest networks of fixed base operations (FBOs) in the U.S. providing a full suite of critical services to the private aviation sector.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Pinterest, Inc. And Certain Officers - PINS

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Pinterest, Inc. ("Pinterest" or the "Company") (PINS) - Get Report and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-04220, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Pinterest securities between February 4, 2021 and April 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Select Bancorp, Inc. - SLCT

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Select Bancorp, Inc. ("SLCT" or the "Company") (SLCT) - Get Report relating to its proposed merger with First Bancorp (FBP) - Get Report. Under the terms of the agreement, SLCT shareholders will receive 0.408 shares of FBP per share they own.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates JCS, KSU, COHR, DISCA, PFBI; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Pineapple Energy, LLC. Upon closing, Communications Systems shareholders are expected to initially hold approximately 37% of the total shares of the combined company, which is expected to decrease over time. If you are a Communications Systems shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

FREQ BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - FREQ

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) - Get Report between November 16, 2020 and March 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 2, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3D Systems Corporation And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) - Get Report securities between May 6, 2020 and March 1, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until June 8, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against Frequency, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, has filed a securities class action lawsuit against Frequency, Inc. (FREQ) - Get Report ("Frequency" or the "Company") and its Chief Executive Officer, David Lucchino, alleging violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act (15 U.S.C. §§78j(b) and 78t(a)) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder (17 C.F.R. §240.10b-5). If you purchased Frequency common stock between November 16, 2020, and March 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Joe Pettigrew for additional information at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com. The action was filed in the District of Massachusetts and is captioned Evans v. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc., No. 1:21-cv-10933 (D. Mass. June 3, 2021).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Community Bankers Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Community Bankers Trust Corporation Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - ESXB

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) - Get Report to United Bankshares, Inc. is fair to Community Bankers shareholders. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Community Bankers shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.3173 United shares for each share of Community Bankers they own.
Marketszuora.com

Investor Alerts

To receive investor notifications via email, enter your email address and select at least one subscription below. After submitting your information, you will receive an activation email. You must click the link in the email to activate your subscription. You can sign up for additional subscriptions at any time. *...