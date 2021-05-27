Cancel
PenFed And Friends Of Puerto Rico Launch A Partnership To Promote Entrepreneurship

WASHINGTON and TYSONS, Va., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Friends of Puerto Rico with Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed), the nation's second-largest federal credit union, announced a partnership to provide access to entrepreneurship programs for women and children in Puerto Rico. The alliance started by sharing a special podcast episode featuring PenFed Foundation Director of Veteran Entrepreneurs Seda Goff, that was released May 26 to talk about entrepreneurial tools on " Caf é Conversations", the new podcast by Friends of Puerto Rico.

Friends of Puerto Rico, since 2015, has developed a combination of training, education, and mentoring initiatives to support communities in need by promoting entrepreneurship.

"PenFed is proud to partner with Friends of Puerto Rico and supports its mission to bring economic development to the people of Puerto Rico through entrepreneurship, education, and creating opportunities for women and girls," said Jamie Gayton, Executive Vice President of Member Operations.

"At the local level, 16.6% is part of self-employment in Puerto Rico, and we are grateful to PenFed for this opportunity to support our women and children by working together as partners. We remain committed to the future of Puerto Rico," said Angelique Sina, President of Friends of Puerto Rico.

Joining efforts to support mentoringThe alliance includes the training of entrepreneurs through the AMIGAS network and its entrepreneurship incubator, which has impacted more than 500+ women since 2017, providing mentoring and networking support in a community driven by professional women who inspire positive actions and leadership.

The accelerator managed by Friends of Puerto Rico is an intensive program that provides the first steps to put your idea into action and generate revenue as an entrepreneur.

"The best way to support Puerto Rico is by empowering the community, creating opportunities, and helping people improve their finances. PenFed continues to invest in the resilient people of Puerto Rico," said Gayton.

To learn more about the entrepreneurship programs and how to enroll or get involved, visit www.friendsofpuertorico.org/amigas or via e-mail info@friendsofpuertorico.org.

About PenFed Credit UnionEstablished in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.3 million members worldwide with $28 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About Friends of Puerto RicoFriends of Puerto Rico is a non-partisan, non-profit 501(c)(3) social impact organization headquartered in Washington, DC, focused on mobilizing a network of partners to create economic opportunities for the people of Puerto Rico. Friends of Puerto Rico supports the economic development of the Puerto Rican people through entrepreneurial initiatives, education, and creating opportunities for women and girls.

IG: @friendsofpuertorico | Twitter: @friendsofPR | LinkedIN: Friends of Puerto Rico | FB: Friends of Puerto Rico

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penfed-and-friends-of-puerto-rico-launch-a-partnership-to-promote-entrepreneurship-301301061.html

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union

AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced today that CEO Bill Stone will be participating in a fireside chat at the 2021 Bank of America Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 9 th, 2021. The fireside chat presentation is scheduled to begin at 7:00am PT/ 10:00am ET. A live webcast and replay will be available on the investor relations sections of Digital Turbine's website ( http://ir.digitalturbine.com/events). Additionally, Mr. Stone and CFO Barrett Garrison will host one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the conference.