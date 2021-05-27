Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

DSMB Recommends UniQure To Continue Huntington's Gene Therapy Trial Unchanged

By Vandana Singh
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has reviewed safety data for the fully enrolled first cohort of ten patients of the Phase 1/2 trial evaluating UniQure NV's (NASDAQ: QURE) AMT-130 for Huntington's disease. The DSMB recommended continued dosing in the study. UniQure will now begin to enroll patients in...

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
48K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Therapy#Clinical Trial#Disease#Europe#Clinical Development#U S Data#Nasdaq Inc#First Data#Uniqure Nv#Qure Shares#Dosing#Safety Data#Company#Price Action#Imitation Surgery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
Texas Statefortworthbusiness.com

North Texas biotechnology company shows vision improvement via gene therapy

A North Texas biotechnology company has announced what is termed the first reported clinically meaningful functional improvement by optogenic therapy. Bedford-based Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is developing gene therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases, announced that vision improvements for all evaluated advanced retinitis pigmentosa (RP) patients persisted through one year following a single intravitreal injection in a Phase 1/2a clinical study with MCO.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Global $53 Bn Psoriasis Drugs Markets 2021-2030: Biologic Drugs, Small-Molecule Systemic Drugs, Topical Therapies, TNF-Alpha, PDE4, & Interleukin Inhibitors, Oral, Parenteral, Topical

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Psoriasis Drugs Market Research Report: By Type, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global psoriasis drugs market size will likely grow to $53,210.6 million by 2030 from...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Kite's Tecartus® Demonstrates High Response Rate In Adults With Relapsed Or Refractory B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Earning Priority Review Designation

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), announced today results from the primary analysis of ZUMA-3, a global, multicenter, single-arm, open-label Phase 1/2 study evaluating its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy Tecartus ® (brexucabtagene autoleucel) in adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The data were simultaneously published in The Lancet and presented during an oral session at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from June 4 - 8 (Abstract #7002).
CancerPosted by
Benzinga

AstraZeneca Unveils 5-Year Survival Data for Imfinzi in Lung Cancer Patients

AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) has announced updated results from the PACIFIC Phase 3 trial of Imfinzi (durvalumab), showing survival benefit at five years in patients with unresectable Stage III non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had not progressed following concurrent chemoradiation therapy (CRT). Imfinzi posted an overall survival rate of 43%...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc Announces Issuance Of Patent For RECORLEV® (levoketoconazole) For The Treatment Of Cushing's Syndrome

DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc, (Nasdaq: SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,020,393 entitled, "Methods of Treating Disease with Levoketoconazole" which covers a method of treating Cushing's syndrome patients with RECORLEV ® (levoketoconazole) who also take metformin for Type 2 diabetes. The term of the U.S. patent will expire on March 2, 2040.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Antengene Announces Publication Of Abstract On XPO1 Inhibitor Selinexor In Relapsed Or Refractory Multiple Myeloma At ASCO 2021 And EHA 2021

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing global first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, announced that the results from the Phase II MARCH trial of selinexor plus low dose dexamethasone (the Sd regimen) for the treatment of Chinese patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) are published at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the 2021 European Hematology Association (EHA) Virtual Congress.
Public HealthMetro International

U.S. authorizes Regeneron’s COVID-19 antibody therapy for injection

(Reuters) -The U.S. health regulator authorized a lower dose of Regeneron Pharmaceutical’s COVID-19 antibody cocktail that can be given by injection, a move that could ease logistical challenges stemming from administering a higher dose intravenously. The therapy, REGEN-COV, and a similar treatment developed by rival Eli Lilly were being given...
HealthMedicalXpress

Gene therapy more cost effective than current treatments for hemophilia B

A St. Jude Children's Research Hospital analysis found a major gap between the cost to manufacture and distribute hemophilia B gene therapy and the $2 million-plus price reportedly under consideration for hemophilia gene therapy now in development. The study appeared online in the journal Blood. It is the first to...
Morristown, NJnjbmagazine.com

Patient at Atlantic Health Receives First US Dose for New Gene Therapy

A geneticist with Morristown-based Atlantic Health System’s physician network, Atlantic Medical Group, recently treated the first patient in the United States in a clinical trial with a genetic therapy developed by BioMarin, designed to help patients who are not able to metabolize phenylalanine, an amino acid found in nearly all proteins.
CancerPosted by
Benzinga

VBL Therapeutics Stock Jumps on Adding PFS as Second Independent Primary Endpoint in Ovarian Cancer Gene Therapy Trial

VBL Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT) has amended the primary endpoint in the OVAL Phase 3 registration-enabling study of VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec) gene therapy for ovarian cancer. Following discussion with the FDA, the clinical trial amendment includes a second, separate primary endpoint, of progression-free survival (PFS), in addition to the original...
CancerMedCity News

MorphoSys to buy Constellation Pharma in a $1.7B bet on epigenetic cancer drugs

MorphoSys, a biotech that has spent much of its three-decade history developing drugs that ended up at other companies via partnerships or licensing deals, is now building up its own pipeline through a $1.7 billion acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals. Constellation will bring to MorphoSys clinical-stage drugs and expertise in epigenetics,...
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Newer methods may boost gene therapy’s use for more diseases

Jordan Janz knew his gamble on an experimental gene therapy for his rare disease might be paying off when he returned to work and a friend sniffed him. “He said, ‘you have a normal smell, you smell good,’” Janz recalled. “And I’m like, ‘that’s probably the nicest thing you’ve ever said.’”
Healthbiospace.com

Iveric Bio Expands into Gene Therapy for Untreated Retinal Diseases

When Iveric Bio established its gene therapy advisory committee recently, the move signaled the opening of a second front in its mission to treat retinal diseases for which there are no treatments. “Retinal medicine is an extremely nuanced field, so we needed the best of the best scientists and clinicians...
Diseases & Treatmentsophthalmologytimes.com

Retinal gene therapy clinical trials are addressing disease at core

Investigators are conducting retinal gene therapy trials that offer potential new treatments for inherited causes of vision loss. This article was reviewed by Dr Isabelle Audo. Research into gene therapy has increased exponentially in recent years and several gene therapy clinical trials for retinal diseases are open, enrolling or have...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

U.S. stops distributing Lilly's COVID-19 antibody therapy in six states, instead recommends Regeneron's treatment

The U.S. government said this week it is halting distribution of Eli Lilly & Co.'s COVID-19 antibody treatment in six states due to the growing prevalence of the P.1 and B.1.351 variants there. Lilly's combination therapy of bamlanivimab and etesevimab "are not active against either the P.1 or B.1.351 variants," which were first identified in Brazil and South Africa, respectively, the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response said Wednesday. Coronavirus cases associated with these variants now make up more than 10% of all cases in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Massachussetts, Oregon, and Washington. Instead, the agency recommends using Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s antibody treatment. This is not the first time there has been concern about bamlanivimab's effectiveness. The Food and Drug Administration in April pulled the emergency authorization for bamlanivimab as a standalone treatment over concerns about its effectiveness against variants. There are three authorized antibody cocktails in the U.S., developed by Lilly, Regeneron, and Vir Biotechnology Inc. /GlaxoSmithKline . The Vir and GSK therapy was authorized earlier this week.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

uniQure (QURE) Announces Positive Recommendation to Advance Phase I/II Clinical Trial of AMT-130 for the Treatment of Huntington's Disease

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) overseeing the Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington's disease has met and reviewed safety data for the fully enrolled first cohort of ten patients. This data set included nine-month safety data from the first two enrolled patients, six-month safety data from the next two enrolled patients, and 30-day safety data on remaining six patients in the trial. The DSMB recommended continued dosing in the study, and uniQure will now begin to enroll patients in the higher-dose cohort of the trial. The Phase I/II study is a double-blind, randomized clinical trial being conducted in the United States. To date, six patients have been treated with AMT-130, and four patients received the imitation surgery.
Medical & Biotechodwyerpr.com

The Future for Cell & Gene Therapy Communications

"The cell therapy space today is at the leading edge of medicine, so it is similar to where the biotech industry was 25-30 years ago.”. When Kerry Beth Daly, head of communications, Atara Biotherapetuics, made that comparison while on a panel I moderated at the Fierce Pharma and PR Communications Summit, it inspired ideas about how Health PR pros can navigate the issues of communicating complex science.