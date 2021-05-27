Last Few Days For Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $250K To Actively Participate In Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Class Action - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Canoo Inc. ("Canoo" or the "Company") (GOEV) f/k/a Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV ("Hennessy Capital") and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Canoo securities between August 18, 2020 and March 29, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/goev.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Canoo had decreased its focus on its plan to sell vehicles to consumers through a subscription model; (2) Canoo would de-emphasize its engineering services business; (3) contrary to prior statements, Canoo did not have partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and no longer engaged in the previously announced partnership with Hyundai; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Canoo you have until June 1, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

