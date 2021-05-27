EIT InnoEnergy: a micromobility reboot could create up to 1m jobs and save over 30m tons of CO2 per year in Europe
EIT InnoEnergy talks to the impact of a systemic electric, shared and connected micromobility rollout by 2030. A new report by EIT InnoEnergy, the world's largest sustainable energy innovation engine, reveals that micromobility could greatly contribute to lowering Europe's CO2 emissions and create up to 1m jobs by 2030, if approached in a more systemic and sustainable way.www.altenergymag.com