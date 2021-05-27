Cancel
Energy Industry

EIT InnoEnergy: a micromobility reboot could create up to 1m jobs and save over 30m tons of CO2 per year in Europe

 5 days ago

EIT InnoEnergy talks to the impact of a systemic electric, shared and connected micromobility rollout by 2030. A new report by EIT InnoEnergy, the world's largest sustainable energy innovation engine, reveals that micromobility could greatly contribute to lowering Europe's CO2 emissions and create up to 1m jobs by 2030, if approached in a more systemic and sustainable way.

Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

France installed 546 MW of solar in Q1

France deployed 546 MW of new PV systems in the first quarter of the year, from 350 MW in the preceding quarter and 192 MW in the first three months of 2020, according to new figures from the French Ministry of Ecological Transition. The results mark the best quarter ever...
Energy Industry101 WIXX

BP invests $220 million in U.S. solar development projects

(Reuters) – Energy major BP Plc on Tuesday boosted its investment in U.S. renewables with a $220 million purchase of solar projects from developer 7X Energy. The deal, for assets with a production capacity of 9 gigawatts, marks BP’s first independent investment in solar since buying a stake in Europe’s largest solar developer, Lightsource, in 2017.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Assessment of floating PV potential at African hydropower reservoirs

Floating PV may not only be a feasible solution to increase Africa's power generation fleet – considering the vast amount of available water surfaces spread across the continent – but also a good tool to improve the performance of its numerous hydropower plants, by reducing water evaporation. This is the...
Trafficpowermag.com

Market Prospects Heating Up for Cryogenic Energy Storage

Highview Power, developer of a cryogenic energy storage system, in April selected MAN Energy Solutions to provide the liquid air energy storage (LAES) turbomachinery train for its 50-MW/250-MWh CRYOBattery facility that is under construction in Carrington Village, just outside Manchester in the UK, and slated to begin operations in 2022. The development marks a new, important milestone for the pioneering LAES project—Highview Power’s first commercial plant. According to Dr. Javier Cavada, CEO of Highview Power, the company is now developing “dozens” of other projects in the UK, the U.S., Chile, Australia, and Spain, leveraging substantial interest from a major Japanese backer, as well as $70 million in recent investments for growth capital, along with funding and government grants.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

UK solar body wants annual auctions to help towards 40 GW this decade

While the news a solar industry trade body has called for national generation capacity targets may appear unsurprising, the fact Solar Energy UK decided to issue its rallying cry shoulder to shoulder with the Nuclear Industry Association of the same country could prove divisive among proponents of the energy transition.
Industrypinsentmasons.com

The role for contracts for difference in industry’s switch to cleantech

Contracts for difference (CfD) are an important tool in supporting the development of new ‘green’ technologies that will help cut the level of emissions stemming from industrial processes in line with the global climate action agenda. There is a track record in the UK of CfDs facilitating low carbon tech...
Energy IndustryNature.com

On the climate benefit of a coal-to-gas shift in Germany’s electric power sector

Methane emissions along the natural gas supply chain are critical for the climate benefit achievable by fuel switching from coal to natural gas in the electric power sector. For Germany, one of the world’s largest primary energy consumers, with a coal and natural gas share in the power sector of 35% and 13%, respectively, we conducted fleet-conversion modelling for reference year 2018, taking domestic and export country specific greenhouse gas (GHG)-emissions in the natural gas and coal supply chains into account. Methane leakage rates below 4.9% (GWP20; immediate 4.1%) in the natural gas supply chain lead to overall reduction of CO2-equivalent GHG-emissions by fuel switching. Supply chain methane emissions vary significantly for the import countries Russia, Norway and The Netherlands, yet for Germany’s combined natural gas mix lie with << 1% far below specific break-even leakage rates. Supply chain emission scenarios demonstrate that a complete shift to natural gas would emit 30–55% (GWP20 and GWP100, respectively) less CO2-equivalent GHG than from the coal mix. However, further abating methane emissions in the petroleum sector should remain a prime effort, when considering natural gas as bridge fuel on the path to achieve the Paris climate goals.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

JICA financed $25 million for wind power project in Quang Tri

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Vietnam has just signed a loan agreement of up to $25 million for an onshore wind power project in Quang Tri province. Quang Tri has great advantages for the development of green energy such as wind and solar power. Accordingly, the Asian Development...
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Solar Panel Installations Over Canals Could Save California 65 Billion Gallons Of Water Per Year

Yale Climate Connections has shared how installing solar panels over California’s 4,000 miles of open canals could save around 65 billion gallons of water each year. Brandi McKuin of the University of California, Santa Cruz, shared her research and noted that canopies of solar panels over canals not only generate clean energy, but also reduce evaporation by shading the water from the hot sun during the summer months. In her research, McKuin estimated that covering California’s open canals with solar panels could save almost 65 billion gallons of water annually. Yes, that’s billion with a b.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Australia’s energy storage installed base to grow more than five times by 2030

Growth in residential energy storage systems (ESSs) is driven by customers installing energy storage alongside rooftop solar amid some of the highest global electricity prices, expiring feed-in tariffs (FITs), subsidies, and concerns over resilience. By adding energy storage, customers can maximize the amount of solar that they self-consume (rather than...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Bruc increases in 20 MW its solar photovoltaic assets in Japan

Bruc, the renewables energy group managed by Juan Béjar, has signed an agreement with IBC SOLAR, a global leader in photovoltaic (PV) systems and energy storage, to develop a portfolio of 20 MW of solar photovoltaic energy in Japan. With this transaction, Bruc Japan portfolio amounts to 60 MW in operation, construction, and development status.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Germany deployed 620 MW of solar in April

Germany saw the addition of 619.4 MW of new PV capacity in April, according to the latest figures from federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur. This compares to 548.6 MW in March this year and 380 MW in April 2020. The newly installed solar power generation capacity for the first four months of this year was 2,054 MW. In the same period a year earlier, this capacity stood at around 1,479.5 MW.
Energy Industryfuelcellsworks.com

Hydrogen Project In Hamburg On German Government Shortlist

TOKYO – The partners of the Hamburg Green Hydrogen Hub, namely Shell, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), Vattenfall, and the municipal company Warme Hamburg can continue to be optimistic about receiving EU funding to implement their plans. The project in Hamburg has been included in the German Federal Ministry of Economics’...
Energy Industryenergy-storage.news

VIDEO: UK’s net-zero ambitions and the role of energy storage

It is increasingly becoming recognised that energy storage is crucial in helping the UK to meet its targets for reducing emissions and ensuring reliability of the energy system. In this panel discussion from the Energy Storage Summit 2021 held earlier this year, experts and stakeholders discuss what sort of changes might need to happen to make that contribution possible.
Businesspv-magazine.com

Europe’s largest shipbuilder wants to set up 2 GWh lithium-ion battery production

Italian shipbuilding company Fincantieri has announced that its unit Fincantieri SI has joined forces with Faist Electronics, which is a subsidiary of Italian industrial group Faist, to start the manufacturing of lithium-ion storage systems. The new production will be managed by the newly created joint venture Power4Future and will reach...
Energy Industryfuelcellsworks.com

The Road To Affordable Green Hydrogen in China

Hydrogen produced from wind power can be cost-competitive in China. Hydrogen produced from water using renewable energy could be key to a carbon-free future, but its production has long been thought too expensive for industrial-scale application. Now, researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences...