Matthew B. Myers Appointed To Echo Board Of Directors

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

GRAHAM, Texas, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Production, Inc., an integrated energy company, announced the appointment of Matthew B. Myers to the Board of Directors. He will be a member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the ESG Committee.

"Dr. Myers brings a wealth of knowledge capital to the company and provides heightened governance capability for its accelerated growth strategy called Horizon," said Anne Street, CEO and Co-Owner of Echo.

Matthew B. Myers, is the Dean and Tolleson Chair of Business Leadership at the Cox School of Business, Southern Methodist University. Dr. Myers is a globally recognized academician and has served as visiting faculty at ESSEC-Paris, the University of St. Andrews, and the Vienna University of Economics. Before coming to academia, he worked at both Merrill-Lynch and IBM-Argentina and has consulted with organizations in the engineering, global distribution, chemical, insurance, financial services, customer engagement, and pharmaceutical industries. He is a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, and serves on the board of the Maguire Energy Institute, the Southwest Graduate School of Banking, the Mission Foods Texas-Mexico Center in the John G. Tower Center for Political Studies, Goodwill Industries-Dallas, the Baylor Health Foundation, and is an advisory council member for the George W. Bush Institute for Economic Growth. Dr. Myers served in the U.S. Army Airborne from 1979 to 1982, primarily with A Co. (Airborne) 3d BN 5t INF, 193d Infantry Brigade in Panama.

Going forward, companies in the energy sector must adapt to new paradigms, market challenges and regulatory imperatives. "As a valued member of the Board, Dr. Myers will lead Echo's ESG Committee, a member of the Audit Committee and a key resource for the company's M&A initiatives," said Tompie Hall, Chief Financial Officer.

Echo Production is a 70 year old independent oil & gas company based in Graham, Texas. The company's value chain includes both production and exploration The company's areas of operation includes North Texas and eastern Permian Basin regions. Recently, Echo launched a major ESG project called "CleanOnGreen" (CoG). CoG is a joint-venture between Echo Production and Pureline Treatment Systems. The JV objective is to clean oilfield produced water for non-edible agriculture crop production.

For more information please visit the company's website at www.echoproduction.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matthew-b-myers-appointed-to-echo-board-of-directors-301301070.html

SOURCE Echo Production

