Government Of Canada Invests Nearly $3.2 Million To Bring High-speed Internet To 689 More Homes In The Thunder Bay Region

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

Ontarians in rural communities to benefit from increased connectivity

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how much we rely on our connections. Now more than ever, Canadians across the country need access to reliable high-speed Internet as many of us are working, learning, and staying in touch with friends and family from home. Right now, too many Canadians living in rural and remote communities lack access to high-speed Internet. Through the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) Rapid Response Stream, the Government of Canada is taking immediate action to get Canadians connected to the high-speed Internet they need.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, announced almost $3.2 million in federal funding for Tbaytel to bring high-speed Internet to residents of rural communities north of Thunder Bay, Ontario. This project will connect 689 underserved households in the communities of Lappe and Toimela to high-speed Internet.

The Universal Broadband Fund was launched in November 2020. The project being announced today was approved within six months of the formal launch of the now $2.75-billion program. Projects funded under the UBF, as well as through other public and private investments, will help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030.

Today's announcement builds on the progress the Government of Canada has already made to improve critical infrastructure in Ontario. Since 2015, the federal government has invested more than $2.85 billion in over 4,060 infrastructure projects in Ontario communities with a population of fewer than 100,000 people. These investments mean 452 km of new or upgraded roads that are making our communities safer; more than 938 projects to provide residents with cleaner, more sustainable sources of drinking water; and more than 5,427 additional housing units built in rural communities, helping ensure all Ontarians have a safe place to call home.

Quotes

"High-speed Internet is essential for Northern Ontario. It connects us to work, school and each other. Today's investment will provide reliable access to 689 households north of Thunder Bay. This project is part of our commitment of $250 million to more than 40 connectivity projects in Ontario that will connect over 90,000 more households to better, more reliable Internet." - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Superior North

"We're proud to be able to bring fibre right to the doors of 689 customers in the rural Thunder Bay area. The areas include addresses north of Thunder Bay city limits and were selected as shovel-ready projects that could be completed this year in order to meet funding criteria. We encourage residents to visit our website to see the exact service boundaries that will be covered. Tbaytel would like to thank the Government of Canada for its investment in this vital infrastructure and the people of Northern Ontario for their continued support of Tbaytel."- Dan Topatigh, President and CEO, Tbaytel

Quick facts

  • Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.
  • The Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) is a $2.75-billion investment designed to help connect all Canadians to high-speed Internet. Applications to the UBF were accepted until March 15, 2021, and are now being evaluated.
  • The UBF is part of a suite of federal investments to improve high-speed Internet. The suite includes the Connect to Innovate program, which is expected to connect nearly 400,000 households by 2023, and the recently announced $2-billion broadband initiative from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Public HealthBusiness Insider

Government of Canada invests in innovative Canadian solutions to help in the fight against COVID-19

Eight small and medium-sized Canadian companies will receive funding for projects that will support a resilient economy and help finish the fight against COVID-19 OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to protecting the health and safety of all Canadians while ensuring economic resilience and contributing to the international response to COVID-19. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the government has been working closely with industry to ensure Canada is at the forefront of the global fight against COVID-19.
MinoritiesPosted by
TheStreet

Government Of Canada Invests Nearly $7.3 Million For Nine Organizations Advancing Gender Equality In Ontario

OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - A strong and vibrant women's and equality-seeking movement is part of the foundation of a more inclusive Canada, where everyone has the opportunity to succeed. The Government of Canada continues to support organizations to ensure women and LGBTQ2 communities are given the opportunity to fully participate in Canada's social, economic and democratic life.
EnvironmentBusiness Insider

The Government of Canada invests in plastics science research to further understand environmental threats

GATINEAU, QC, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Plastics have a big impact on our environment and ecosystems. They are polluting our rivers, lakes, and oceans, and they are harmful to wildlife and may threaten human health. The Government of Canada is committed to achieving zero plastic waste by 2030, and is working to take action to reduce plastic pollution across the country and to create a circular economy for plastics. This includes banning certain harmful single-use plastics, where warranted and supported by science. Information generated by research scientists is vital to plastics policy development and to making evidence-based decisions in our ongoing effort to protect wildlife and our waters, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and create jobs.
WorldBusiness Insider

Government of Canada investment supports tourism industry in Northwest Territories

CanNor makes key investment of nearly $4 million in NWT tourism projects. YELLOWKNIFE, NT, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Tourism is a key component of NWT's economic diversification, but with many travel and public health restrictions still in place, NWT's tourism industry continues to face challenges on the road to recovery. Throughout the pandemic, tourism businesses in NWT have demonstrated their resilience and adaptability, and support from the Government of Canada is helping the tourism industry to continue preparing for when travel restrictions are lifted.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Government of Canada Regional Relief and Recovery Fund Saving Tourism Jobs in the Prairies

Over $8.4 million in funding to support one of the sectors hardest hit by COVID-19 health and safety restrictions. EDMONTON, AB, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Tourism has been among the sectors hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic due to the unique challenges presented by shutdowns and travel restrictions. Across Western Canada, tourism generates $13.6 billion in economic activity and supports 230,600 jobs, employing a higher proportion of women, youth, and Indigenous people than most other industries. From the outset, the Government of Canada has taken action to help tourism businesses and others survive the pandemic and position them for success when safety restrictions are lifted and the economy recovers.
TechnologyQuad Cities Onlines

New federal initiative can save eligible households on high-speed internet bills

AARP Iowa is encouraging Iowans of all ages who are without access to high-speed internet or struggling to afford it, to look into the recently launched Emergency Broadband Benefit program. The program is a $3.2 billion Federal Communications Commission program to help Americans access the affordable, high-speed internet they need...
InternetPosted by
B98.5

Gov. Mills Announces Approval Of High Speed Internet Projects

When it comes to internet ....faster is better. Unfortunately not all communities in the state have access to high speed internet. Governor Mills indicated that a vote by the ConnectMaine Board has approved the funding of several projects that will increase high speed internet in many Maine communities according to a story by the Penbay Pilot.
AmericasPosted by
TheStreet

Government Of Canada Invests In Projects To Improve Access To Services For Persons With Disabilities In The Windsor Region

WINDSOR, ON, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on persons with disabilities and has shed light on the number of Canadians that continue to face barriers to full inclusion in their communities and workplaces. One of the many ways the Government of Canada is taking action to break down those barriers is through funding programs like the Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF).
Internet9&10 News

Whitmer Signs Executive Directive, High Speed Internet Easily Accessible

Gov. Whitmer announced on Wednesday the establishment of the Michigan High-Speed Internet office at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan. The MIHI office was established to help bring high-speed internet access to more residents, homes and small businesses across the state. “Internet access is the most critical, enabling...
Internetmobilesyrup.com

Bell receives funding to bring high-speed internet to rural parts of York Region in Ontario

The federal government is investing over $192,000 to bring high-speed internet to 113 more homes in Vaughan and East Gwillimbury in Ontario. Bell will receive the funding for the projects, which is being provided under the Universal Broadband Fund. $48,800 will be used to connect 44 households in East Gwillimbury and $143,800 will be used to connect 69 households in Vaughan.
Internetwbiw.com

Regional Opportunity Initiatives launches Internet Speed Testing Project

BLOOMINGTON. – Regional Opportunity Initiatives (ROI) is conducting a crowd-sourced internet speed project. The goal of this project is to create an accurate region map of where internet service is available, where it is unavailable, and what broadband speed residents are currently receiving. “We hope that every single resident in...
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

World Environment Day 2021: Statement From The Minister Of Environment And Climate Change, The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

GATINEAU, QC, June 5, 2021 /CNW/ - "Today is World Environment Day and this year's theme of "Ecosystem Restoration" has a special resonance for Canadians. "Nature is a fundamental part of our national identity. Canadians understand the value of nature and wild spaces, and the essential role they play in our health and well-being. Part of building back better, after more than a year of pandemic measures, is the recognition of just how much healthy ecosystems are the foundation of every part of our lives. Yesterday, to mark the occasion, I planted a sapling at the Maplewood Flats Conservation Area with a local partner, the Wild Bird Trust BC. Whether we are planting trees in urban parks, restoring wetlands that prevent flooding, cleaning up plastic pollution or conserving vast tracts of boreal forest and keeping marine coastlands intact, we depend on nature for clean air and water, food and medicine, security from natural disasters, cultural connection, and personal peace of mind.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

Save Fairy Creek: The battle over Western Canada's ancient forests

CALGARY, Alberta, June 6 (Reuters) - Nolan Paquette started working part-time at his local sawmill more than 20 years ago while still at school, pushing a broom on the clean-up team. Now 38, Paquette drives trucks and operates machinery at the same Western Forest Products-owned mill in Duke Point, Nanaimo, the third generation of his family to work in forestry on British Columbia’s Vancouver Island.
Traffictheenergymix.com

Ottawa Directs Dollars to Clean Grid, Transit, Indigenous Guardians

Federal departments and agencies have spent the last few days issuing a flurry of new funding announcements for clean technologies, and for nature protection through the Indigenous Guardians program. Last Wednesday, Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan Jr. unveiled a C$960-million Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program, aimed at supporting non-emitting...
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Canada Invests in Clean Energy Research for Atlantic Provinces

June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Building a low-carbon economy in Canada requires a transformation of our energy systems. Understanding what clean energy options are available and how best to use them is of critical importance, particularly as we recover from COVID-19. The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Canada and FCM invest in asset management in Alberta communities

OTTAWA, ON, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - As we continue to adapt to the new physical, social, and economic realities presented by COVID-19, all orders of government are working together to ensure the safety and well-being of Canadians. This includes providing local communities with tools and support for evidence-based decision-making that will help them plan a healthier, safer and more prosperous future for everyone.