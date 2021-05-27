Cancel
Alarms provide international alarm tones, remotely activated stages/channels

By Lee Teschler
Design World Network
 11 days ago

The latest iteration of the AlertAlarm, the AlertAlight and the Sonora alarm horn sounders, beacons and combined units upgrade both the enclosures and electronics to create universal solutions for industrial, marine and ordinary location applications. The AlertAlarm and AlertAlight products now contain the standard E2S set of 64 international alarm tones and four remotely activated stages/channels. First and second stage tones.

