TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed legislation that will end New Jersey’s public health emergency while keeping in place more than a dozen executive orders that give him wide latitude to manage the state’s ongoing recovery from Covid-19. Democratic lawmakers rushed the bill, NJ A5820 (20R), to Murphy’s desk just two days after it was introduced by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, Assembly Majority Whip Nicholas Chiaravalloti and Senate President Steve Sweeney. There was intense Republican opposition to the measure, which many GOP lawmakers claimed would permanently weaken the Legislature’s ability to set guardrails around the governor’s powerful constitutional authorities.