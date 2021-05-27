Oklahoma softball: OU’s matchup with Washington best of the Super Regionals
The No. 1 overall seed Oklahoma softball team will take on No. 16 Washington in the NCAA Norman Super Regional beginning on Friday. Don’t be misled by the Lady Huskies’ No. 16 national seed. Ranked No. 6 in the latest USA Softball/ESPN.com Top 25. Washington should probably be hosting its own Super Regional rather than traveling to the Sooner State. Hard to explain exactly what the thinking of the NCAA selection committee was in dropping the Huskies to the 16th and final placement among the national seeds.stormininnorman.com