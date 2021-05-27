Oklahoma softball: OU’s matchup with Washington best of the Super Regionals

Brian Johnson was a great kicker for the Virginia Tech Hokies football team, now he finds himself in a position to be great in the NFL. Johnson came to Virginia Tech in the recruiting class of 2016 from Washington D.C. He redshirted his first season and played sparingly the following season. He was able to learn from another great Hokie kicker in Joey Slye for his first two years on the team. He did see some action in 2017 as he went three-for-four in field goals and hitting all five extra points in five games played.