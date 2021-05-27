Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma softball: OU’s matchup with Washington best of the Super Regionals

By Chip Rouse
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe No. 1 overall seed Oklahoma softball team will take on No. 16 Washington in the NCAA Norman Super Regional beginning on Friday. Don’t be misled by the Lady Huskies’ No. 16 national seed. Ranked No. 6 in the latest USA Softball/ESPN.com Top 25. Washington should probably be hosting its own Super Regional rather than traveling to the Sooner State. Hard to explain exactly what the thinking of the NCAA selection committee was in dropping the Huskies to the 16th and final placement among the national seeds.

stormininnorman.com
FanSided

FanSided

97K+
Followers
280K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Washington State
City
Norman, OK
City
Washington, OK
Local
Washington Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Garcia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Softball#College Softball#Sooners#Usa Softball Espn#The Sooner State#The Seattle Regional#Ou Washington Batting#Usa Softball Collegiate#Abc Tv#Marita Hynes Field#Lady Huskies#Game#National Ranking#On Base Percentage#Senior Gabbie Plain#Strikeouts#Selection Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
UCLA
News Break
NCAA
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
FanSided

Oklahoma softball: Sooners bounce JMU, advance to WCWS final

Oklahoma softball staved off elimination for a fourth straight game and are now headed to the best-of-three championship final in the 2021 Women’s College World Series. The Sooners fell behind early in their semifinal contest against the pesky Cinderellas from James Madison, but roared back with seven runs over the final three innings for a 7-1 victory.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
FanSided

Oklahoma football: One era ended, another began 4 years ago today

The torched was passed four years ago today, as one legendary era ended and another began in the history of Oklahoma football. On June 7, 2017, Bob Stoops announced his retirement after 18 highly successful seasons as head coach of the Sooners. Lincoln Riley, the team’s offensive coordinator, who Stoops had hired prior to the 2015 season, ascended to the lead role.
Tucson, AZPosted by
FanSided

Arizona Softball coach Mike Candrea retires, hires legend Caitlin Lowe

It’s an end of an era Arizona Softball as longtime head coach Mike Candrea is retiring after 36 years. Wildcat legend Caitlin Lowe will replace him. All good things must come to an end, and after a marvelous, 36-year run in Tucson, Arizona Softball head coach Mike Candrea is retiring, and former Wildcat legend Caitlin Lowe is taking over.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football gets first commit of June

The Ohio State football program has landed its first prospect in the month of June ahead of many more prospect visits. The Ohio State football program has been killing it on the recruiting trail for the last two years. Now they are keeping that momentum going by hosting over 100 prospects this month alone. In doing so, they have their first commit of the busiest month in recruiting history.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Virginia Tech Football: Brian Johnson Has a Big Opportunity in Chicago

Brian Johnson was a great kicker for the Virginia Tech Hokies football team, now he finds himself in a position to be great in the NFL. Johnson came to Virginia Tech in the recruiting class of 2016 from Washington D.C. He redshirted his first season and played sparingly the following season. He was able to learn from another great Hokie kicker in Joey Slye for his first two years on the team. He did see some action in 2017 as he went three-for-four in field goals and hitting all five extra points in five games played.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Cardinals starting safety is back in the NFC West

Former Arizona Cardinals safety Tony Jefferson has agreed to a deal with the San Francisco 49ers. In Week 5 of the upcoming 2021 season, the Arizona Cardinals will take on the rival San Francisco 49ers in what could be a matchup that has a significant impact on how the NFC playoff standings shake out.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bears: How will Justin Fields’ accuracy translate to NFL?

Justin Fields’ great college accuracy has to translate to the NFL level with the Chicago Bears. According to PFF, Chicago Bears first-round pick Justin Fields was statistically the most accurate college quarterback they have ever graded. PFF has only used their grading system on the college game like they do...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jaguars offensive line gets low but fair mark in a recent ranking

Although the Jacksonville Jaguars made changes to most position groups this offseason, they opted to keep their offensive line intact and brought back all starters from 2020. The organization is counting on the group to improve in 2021 after allowing 44 sacks last season. While there’s a good chance they will indeed play better, they were recently ranked in the bottom half of the league.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Kyle Pitts will not replace Julio Jones for the Atlanta Falcons

One of the craziest NFL offseasons continued its trend this weekend when the Atlanta Falcons traded future Hall of Fame wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans for draft picks. The official deal (via NFL Network) was Jones and Atlanta’s 2023 6th round pick for Tennessee’s 2022 2nd round...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Mike Zimmer’s obsession with cornerbacks is getting out of control

After signing free agent Amari Henderson on Monday, the Minnesota Vikings now have 12 cornerbacks on their current roster. During the 2017 season, passing the football against the Minnesota Vikings was one of the most difficult tasks for an opposing team to accomplish. The Vikings finished the 2017 campaign with the second-best pass defense in the NFL and the majority of the players that made this happen were scheduled to return to the team in 2018.
Oklahoma StateThe Southern

Oklahoma awarded top seed in NCAA softball tournament

INDIANAPOLIS— Oklahoma earned the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division I Softball Championship today when the NCAA Division I Softball Committee announced the 64-team field. The Sooners will host Morgan State, an automatic qualifier from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Thirty-one conferences were awarded automatic qualification, while the remaining 33...
Oklahoma Stateredcuprebellion.com

Ole Miss men’s golf begins NCAA Regional play in Oklahoma

For the fourth time in as many years, OUR GOLF SONS are headed to the post season. The team has the chance to put aside a bit of a schizophrenic spring season and make it to a Championship that wasn’t even played the year before thanks to COVID. The NCAAs have been the site of much heartbreak and consternation over that time. Missed opportunities, late-round collapses, and even a gosh damn bird have befallen our heroes in the NCAA Regional round to keep the team from a Championship berth.
Oklahoma Stateguthrienewsleader.net

First Black Cowboy baseball players honored at O’Brate Stadium

Donkor Khalid and Freddie Moulder chatted for a couple of seconds and shared some laughs as they stood out on the baseball diamond. It was like old times for the two friends, who both joined the Oklahoma State University baseball team in 1965. They just wanted to have fun and play for a premier program like OSU.