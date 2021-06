Valtteri Bottas says the pit stop error that led to his retirement from second place in the Monaco Grand Prix “should not happen” at Mercedes. The Finn was running second as a result of Charles Leclerc’s failure to start in Monaco, chasing Max Verstappen and keeping Carlos Sainz at bay. With overtaking so difficult on the street circuit, Bottas looked set to pick up strong points but then Mercedes could not remove his right-front wheel when the nut machined onto the axle.