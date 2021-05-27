Cancel
Fullsteam Acquires Indy's RICS Software

By Mary Roberts, Writer/Reporter
Inside Indiana Business
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS - Alabama-based holding company Fullsteam has acquired Indianapolis-based RICS Software Inc., a provider of point-of-sale and inventory management software for footwear and apparel retailers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The RICS platform offers mobile and traditional point-of-sale software, inventory management and reporting, and connectivity between retailers...

www.insideindianabusiness.com
