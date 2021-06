The bigger they are, the harder they fall, and Crown Resorts is likely on the verge of a major collapse. Once Australia’s leading casino operator, the company has been embroiled in one controversy after another for the past several years until regulators finally decided that enough was enough. However, despite the international heat coming down on the company and the very real possibility of it being broken up, Crown executives apparently still haven’t gotten the message. An ongoing investigation in Victoria, similar to the one conducted in NSW, has revealed that Crown bank accounts were still potentially being used to launder money only a couple of months ago.