Goldman Sachs analyst Jared Garber upgraded Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $109.00 (from $107.00). The analyst comments "We believe SHAK represents one of the last true re-opening stories in the Restaurant industry. Share prices across Casual Dining are up >62% vs pre-COVID levels, and SSS trends across the major brands all recovered to pre-COVID levels as of March and April, while traditional Fast Food players were generally able to recover quickly from the initial shock of COVID to regain momentum last summer. SHAK, on the other hand, continues to be pressured by its large urban footprint with commuting routines and tourism still depressed. We believe these dynamics are driving a more prolonged recovery for.