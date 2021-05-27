Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

There Might Be A Fireworks Shortage This Summer

By Dana Marshall
Posted by 
103.3 WKFR
103.3 WKFR
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It seems like every month during the pandemic we get a new announcement that their is a shortage of something and this month is no different. Everyone's favorite (or least favorite) July 4th pastime might be hard to participate in this year. We are talking about fireworks and according to...

wkfr.com
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#July Fireworks#Firework Stands#Sale#Supply#Dogs#Country#Distributors#Minneapolis#People
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Related
Youngstown, OHEllwood City Ledger

Possible fireworks shortage has company urging people buy now

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO — The nation's largest consumer-based retail fireworks company is urging customers to shop early as the industry, like many others, faces a potential shortage. Ohio-based Phantom Fireworks says it has extended store hours and brought in additional staff for people to buy their backyard firecrackers now, as the...
Mandan, NDKFYR-TV

Mandan Rodeo Days fireworks still on despite nationwide shortage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Fourth of July is less than a month away, and local event planners have been coping with the latest supply chain issue: fireworks. However, the Mandan Rodeo Days organizer says “the show must go on.”. The national fireworks shortage has impacted more than your ability...
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Three Businesses That Should Go Into the Alamo/AMC Movie House

With a spirit of optimism beginning to envelop us all, what with the slow ending of the pandemic of 2020, I've turned my focus to resuscitating projects left for dead in wake of the pandemic. There are a fair number of properties that are now up for sale or lease around Kalamazoo, having been left for dead. Maybe the highest profile of which is the former Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, (most recently operating as the AMC Movie cineplex).
Comstock Township, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Travel Around the World with the Comstock Community Center

Did you know that you can travel internationally with the Comstock Community Center? Here are the details. Now that we have the whole world at our finger tips with the internet, travel agencies are few and far between. Now we can do our own research, book our hotel and flights on our own. However, we don't know what we don't know about other far away lands. To be honest, I didn't know that the Comstock Community Center had a travel group. So, I guess I don't know what I don't know locally.
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

Social Drinking Districts are Growing in West and Southwest MI

Pour another round. It is legal to drink downtown in these 19 cities in 9 different West and Southwest Michigan counties as social districts are the new norm. Have you done it yet? Drinking in public, right out in the open? Only alcoholics would do that, right? It feels almost like hiding rum in your koozie at your kids soccer game, but public drinking is no longer the taboo it once was as social districts are becoming more and more popular in Michigan.
Travelcapradio.org

Scottish Man Misses Air Travel, But Mostly He Misses In-Flight Meals

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. When the pandemic deprived Nik Sennhauser of Glasgow of his beloved cuisine, he decided to recreate some of his favorite meals in his home kitchen — such as fried chicken and waffles. Follow us for more stories like this. CapRadio provides a...
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

This Man Jumped into Lake Michigan 365 Days Straight

Saturday, June, 12th marked exactly one year since this Chicago man started his daily Lake Michigan dive. Here's why. Dan O'Connor is a father of three and a bus driver in the windy city. The stress of every day life in a big city would be enough to push people to their limits. When you throw in the pandemic and political unrest, it's even harder to find balance. O'Connor told NBC 5 in Chicago that this is how this whole thing got started,
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

15 Pet Friendly Houses For Rent Right Now in Kalamazoo

It is not easy to find a place to rent that will accept large dogs anywhere, even in the very pet friendly city of Kalamazoo. Maybe we can help. Each property below is listed as "pet friendly." However, each property will likely have a different pet policy. Since these are houses instead of apartments, large dogs probably will not be an issue for most of these listings. Please contact the property owner for specific pet rules. With all of that said, happy browsing and good luck.
Food & DrinksWallpaper*

Les Davids winery is a minimalist French haven

When French architect Marc Barani got invited to create the new home for Les Davids winery in the South of France, he looked to the landscape for inspiration. Set on the edge of the Luberon, in Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur and surrounded by orchards and gardens, the sandy-coloured, minimalist concrete estate headquarters appears as a rock formation peeking out of the greenery.
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

Where is the Huge Cicada Brood X Michigan Expected in 2021?

Here's where the cicadas are and what we're missing. Don't misunderstand the title. The Brood X has emerged this summer. However, Michigan is seeing very little of these bizarre little creatures. After seeing videos pop up on TikTok and stories from publications like USA Today we brought you the story of cicadas invading Michigan. The predictions were close, but this isn't horse shoes. While Michigan is only seeing the emergence of cicadas in 2 or 3 Southern counties, Indiana and Ohio are all the buzz. As you can see in the map below from the USDA Forest Service, the areas in yellow are experiencing the Brood X. Basically, the entire state of Indiana, much of Central and Western Ohio and some of Pennsylvania are walking outside to the loud collaborative hum of bugs while hearing the crunch of their shells below their feet.
Oklahoma Stateguthrienewspage.com

Beer industry contributes $2.9B to Oklahoma economy

OKLAHOMA CITY — Beer Serves America, a biannual beer industry study from the Beer Institute and the National Beer Wholesalers Association, shows the Oklahoma beer industry directly supported 8,256 jobs, provided $270 million in wages and pushed more than $2.9 billion back into the Oklahoma economy in 2020. The study noted that nationally the beer industry suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Photos of a Very Different Kalamazoo Do-Dah Parade – 2021

The weather and the location was the same. However, this year's Kalamazoo Do-Dah parade looked more like a block party. The theme of the 2021 Kalamazoo Do-Dah Parade was "Follow the Yellow Brick Road." The theme felt more like "better safe than sorry." Which is a very reasonable way to approach anything these days after this Covid-19 pandemic. Sure, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel as nearly 54% of Michigan residence have received their first dose of the vaccine and nearly 47% are fully vaccinated as of the date of the parade according to Michigan.Gov. However, nobody wants to be responsible for a super spreader event, specially at this late state of the pandemic.