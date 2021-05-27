How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Car?
As gas prices rise and environmental concerns become more pressing, electric vehicles are gaining in popularity. In 2016, 0.61% of new cars financed were electric, according to Experian. In 2020, that number jumped to 2.25%, still a small percentage of cars overall, but a 268% increase in just five years. If you’re thinking about purchasing an electric vehicle, bear in mind that you will most likely be charging it at home. Depending on where you live and how much you drive, that can add about $30 to $60 per month to your electric bill.www.investopedia.com