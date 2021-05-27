Cancel
‘Physical’ trailer shows Rose Byrne build a fitness empire

By UPI
Big Hollywood
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 27 (UPI) — Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Physical. The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy-drama Thursday featuring Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, a housewife living in 1980s San Diego. The preview shows Sheila living a mundane life before discovering aerobics. Using...

www.breitbart.com
Related
CelebritiesSHAPE

The Lifelong Wellness Practices Rose Byrne Will Never Quit

As the months of quarantine crawled by, Rose Byrne learned a fun new skill: crafting cocktails. "I got into being an artisanal cocktail waitress," she says, laughing. "But I'm really slow at it. For me, it's time consuming and labor intensive. My husband [actor Bobby Cannavale] will be like, 'I've been waiting for 25 minutes.'" For the record, she and Bobby aren't actually married, but they call each other husband and wife. (Because after nine years together and two kids, why not?) They are currently living on the West Coast (Rose has been working there) with their young sons, Rafa and Rocco. At this point, the glamour of the Hollywood red carpet seems like something from another planet. "All my beauty routines have gone out the window," says Rose, 41. "I spend my days covered in markers, Play-Doh, and flour."
TV & VideosApple Insider

Apple shares first trailer for Apple TV+ drama 'Physical'

The first trailer of "Physical" shows a struggling housewife begin her journey to an aerobics empire, premieres June 18 on Apple TV+. The 10-episode original series, created by Annie Weisman, stars Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, a woman who gets hooked on aerobics and starts a business videotaping the exercise. The dark comedy seeks to capture the journey of an enterprising woman in 1980s San Diego.
TV & VideosCollider

'Physical': New Trailer Deep Dives Into Rose Byrne's Darkly Comedic Series About the World of '80s Aerobics

Apple TV+ has just released a brand-new full trailer for their upcoming dramedy Physical starring Rose Byrne, which only serves to remind us that the '80s never truly go out of style. The trailer drop follows the release of an official teaser last month, which gave us an initial look at the darkly comedic series that is already giving us some serious GLOW vibes. Granted, if there's anyone who can toe the line between hilarious and twisted, it's Byrne herself.
TV SeriesNew York Post

From ‘Loki’ to ‘Physical,’ here are the hot summer shows

Summer is here, and with it comes a heat wave of sizzling new TV to dig into. From superheroes to fitness gurus, this season boasts a wealth of offerings for everyone. Here are all the colorful characters to keep an eye out for. “Loki,” June 9 on Disney+. The latest...
TV & VideosNME

Watch Rose Byrne as a housewife-cum-aerobics tycoon in trailer for new dramedy ‘Physical’

A new Craig Gillespie (Cruella, I, Tonya) directed television dramedy is coming to Apple TV+, titled Physical and starring Australian actress Rose Byrne. Created by Annie Weisman, the ten-part series sees Byrne take on the role of Sheila Rubin. A seemingly dutiful ’80s housewife, Sheila is occupied with supporting her husband’s bid for state assembly, while also battling her own self-image issues. She takes up aerobics in the hopes of feeling better about her body, thus beginning her journey to become an aerobics tycoon with a workout tape empire.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Teaser Trailer: “The Patrick Star Show”

Nickelodeon has premiered the first look at the all-new original series “The Patrick Star Show,” a sitcom-style spin-off of the fan-favourite “SpongeBob SquarePants” character. The series follows Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke) and his family as they are constantly disrupted by Patrick’s wild whims and surreal imagination. Adding to all the...
Paramount, CAmxdwn.com

Mark Wahlberg Gets Reincarnated in Final Trailer for ‘Infinite’

The final trailer to Antoine Fuqua’s sci-fi thriller Infinite starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor was released on Friday by Paramount. Originally a theatrical release for Paramount last summer, has now turned into an exclusive streaming release on Paramount+ on June 10, right around the corner. Todd Stein and Ian...
Movieswomenandhollywood.com

Trailer Watch: Rose Matafeo Falls for a Famous Actor in “Starstruck”

An underemployed millennial living in East London crosses paths with a movie star in “Starstuck,” an HBO Max series from comedian Rose Matafeo. A new trailer for the comedy sees Jessie (Matafeo) shocked to discover that her hookup from the night before, Tom (Nikesh Patel), is on billboards and in multiplexes. In Jessie’s friend’s words, “Tom Kapoor is a famous actor, and you’re a little rat nobody.”
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘White Lotus’ Trailer: Mike White’s New HBO Hawaiian Resort Satire Stars Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Steve Zahn, Sydney Sweeney & More

From writer/director/creator Mike White (HBO’s “Enlightened”) comes HBO’s six-episode limited series “The White Lotus,” a social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort. Starring Murray Bartlett (HBO’s “Looking”), Connie Britton (“Nashville”), Jennifer Coolidge (“2 Broke Girls”), Alexandra Daddario (HBO’s “True Detective”), Fred Hechinger (“Eighth Grade”), Jake Lacy (HBO’s “Girls”), Brittany...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Empire of Angels IV Shares Dates, Opening Trailer

This is good news for fans of waifu and tactical games. Empire of Angels IV finally has release dates set for consoles. It’s coming to PS4 and Xbox One on June 23rd. And it lands on Nintendo Switch a day later on June 24th. We had previously covered the announcement of the game coming this Summer, but now we have a firm date. In honor of that announcement, there’s a new trailer to share, as well as some fun new details.