Florida State

Gov. Whitmer's campaign will pay for Florida flight to see ailing father

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 11 days ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection campaign — not a nonprofit fund — will pay for her flights to and from Florida, where she visited her elderly, ailing father in March.

The disclosure Thursday came in a letter to a Republican lawmaker who had asked questions about the trip, which has been scrutinized by the GOP.

A lawyer for the governor’s campaign and the fund said he learned from PVS Chemicals, which supplied the private jet, that it could not accept the $27,000 payment except from a candidate committee because it is not authorized to operate charter flights.

Read the full letter below:

Letter to Rep. Johnson by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

