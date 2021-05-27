Cancel
Cobra Kai Season 4 Teaser Brings Back The Karate Kid Part III Villain

By Maggie Dela Paz
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has finally released the first teaser for the highly-anticipated fourth season of Cobra Kai, confirming that another Karate Kid character will officially be joining lead stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in the new season. The video teases the return of Thomas Ian Griffith’s Terry Silver as he reunites with friend John Kreese to help him run Cobra Kai through his extreme training methods. The character first appeared in 1989’s The Karate Kid Part III, where he had also helped Kreese in his revenge against Daniel and Mr. Miyagi. After recently wrapping up its production, Cobra Kai Season 4 is expected to debut later this year.

