Despite my misgivings about Zack Snyder’s filmography, I was excited for Army of the Dead. If there’s one thing that that man can do is sell a movie – the trailers are usually the best things about his work, and this is no different here – Kenny Rogers’ The Gambler promises a rip-roaring heist movie set against the backdrop of a zombie-occupied Las Vegas. Not related to his prior zombie film, Dawn of the Dead, it’s always fun to see the director return to his pre-superhero roots and experiment in more original filmmaking not confined by the excessive regulations of a big-budget corporate blockbuster - especially as his debut remains his best work to date.