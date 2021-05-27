WATCH: Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure plan in Cleveland
President Joe Biden took a tour of Ohio College before touting his trillion dollar infrastructure proposal. Watch Biden's remarks lin the video player above. This comes as Republican senators outlined a $928 billion infrastructure proposal Thursday that would tap unused coronavirus aid, a counteroffer to President Joe Biden's more sweeping plan as the two sides struggle to negotiate a bipartisan compromise and remain far apart on how to pay for the massive spending.