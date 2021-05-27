Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

WATCH: Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure plan in Cleveland

Posted by 
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Joe Biden took a tour of Ohio College before touting his trillion dollar infrastructure proposal. Watch Biden’s remarks lin the video player above. This comes as Republican senators outlined a $928 billion infrastructure proposal Thursday that would tap unused coronavirus aid, a counteroffer to President Joe Biden’s more sweeping plan as the two sides struggle to negotiate a bipartisan compromise and remain far apart on how to pay for the massive spending.

www.pbs.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Corporate Tax#Ohio College#Gop#Republicans#Democrats#American Jobs Plan#White House#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Jobs
Related
POTUSFox News

Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 response

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

After showdown abroad, Biden faces one at home

(CNN) — President Joe Biden now turns to a puzzle almost as thankless as negotiating with Vladimir Putin -- pushing his stalled agenda through a deadlocked Congress. Air Force One delivered Biden back to Washington after his talks with the Russian President that capped his European tour. He now gets to wrestle with the limits of a 50-50 Senate, Republican obstruction and splits between moderate and progressive Democrats that threaten his ambitious plans to rebuild the nation's physical infrastructure, tackle the climate crisis and expand the social safety net.
Arizona StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Arizona election analysis finds GOP voters disenchanted with Trump helped Biden win

An unofficial bipartisan election analysis conducted respectively to the Senate-led recount of 2.1 million ballots in Arizona's Maricopa County concluded that Republicans disenchanted with then-President Donald Trump were responsible for his loss in the 2020 election. Benny White, a Republican election researcher who previously ran for Pima County recorder, joined...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Reason Foundation finds plenty to dislike about Biden's infrastructure plan

Baruch Feigenbaum is assistant director of transportation policy at the Reason Foundation, a significant player in the world of transportation policy. The foundation is sharply critical of President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure grab bag of plans. Feigenbaum, in an email interview with the Washington Examiner, discussed the proposal, the vehicle miles traveled tax, and the future of transportation funding in early June. This is a lightly edited transcript of that conversation.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Next stop, Scranton? Biden's infrastructure plan could make it happen

At first glance, the path in northern New Jersey looks like just another trail in the woods. But train buffs know better; the Lackawanna Cutoff is key to a proposed restoration of rail service between New York City and Scranton, Pennsylvania - President Joe Biden's hometown. Biden's massive infrastructure proposal...