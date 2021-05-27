Cancel
Kraven The Hunter Is….Aaron Taylor-Johnson? Wow That’s Awful

By Campbell Clark
lrmonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony’s Kraven the Hunter is moving ahead and yesterday it was announced who will star as the lead character Kraven. It’s going be Aaron Taylor-Johnson! It seems Sony were after the likes of Keanu Reeves and Brad Pitt at 0one point, but have instead opted to cast someone who I’m guessing not a single fan would have picked for the role. Not only will Taylor-Johnson appear in his own solo movie but the actor has been tapped for several appearances in the VenomVerse. Or is it the MCU? I still don’t fully know.

