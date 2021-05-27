Kraven The Hunter Is….Aaron Taylor-Johnson? Wow That’s Awful

Sony’s Kraven the Hunter is moving ahead and yesterday it was announced who will star as the lead character Kraven. It’s going be Aaron Taylor-Johnson! It seems Sony were after the likes of Keanu Reeves and Brad Pitt at 0one point, but have instead opted to cast someone who I’m guessing not a single fan would have picked for the role. Not only will Taylor-Johnson appear in his own solo movie but the actor has been tapped for several appearances in the VenomVerse. Or is it the MCU? I still don’t fully know.