Moccasin Mountain Dinosaur Tracksite in Kanab

In honor of May 31st being National Utah Day, I want to share with you A Guide to Moccasin Mountain Dinosaur Tracksite in Kanab, Utah from our personal experience. If you’ve never heard of it, yes, this is a real place.

But first, a little history on Utah according to National Calendar Day . “Utah became the 45th state on January 4, 1896, and is home to The Great Salt Lake, a deeply rooted Native American heritage, and a far-reaching desert history.”

With it’s far-reaching desert history it makes sense to talk about Moccasin Mountain.

Moccasin Mountain Dinosaur Tracksite includes amazing sandstone formations, intricate layers of mud, and silt trapped between layers of sand which froze Dinosaur Game Trails in time for 180 million years.

It is located in Kanab, Utah where we ventured on our Southwestern Tour. The boys loved it and the photos and memories we captured while there are priceless.

Directions to Moccasin Mountain

For starters, trying to get there is a bit tricky, but can be done. Directions can be found on the Bureau of Land Management website. For us, we chose not to navigate this on our own and opted for a guided tour from Dreamland Safari Tours.

Our tour consisted of the popular Mystical Slot Canyon Tour combined with the Dinosaur Tracksite Tour at Moccasin Mountain.

Warning: It is highly advised that visitors not drive beyond the vehicle barricades.

Moccasin Mountain Dinosaur Tracksite in Kanab

Upon Arrival to Dinosaur Tracksite Utah

Upon arriving at Moccasin Mountain, we reached the parking area, where you will find a few tall kiosks and informational signs which give interesting facts about ancient dinosaurs and the tracks that were discovered, as well as a brief history about the area.

According to the BLM , this site “contains one of the highest diversity of fossil vertebrate tracks for the Early Jurassic time period in North America”.

Moccasin Mountain Dinosaur Tracksite in Kanab

Exploring the Dinosaur Tracksite

From our personal experience there, I would recommend that you get out, take your time, and walk the tracksite. The Moccasin Mountain Dinosaur Tracksite is open to foot traffic only and is a half of a mile round trip.

Keep in mind that bicycles and motorized vehicles are not allowed. However, dogs are allowed, but their poop is not.

Keep the tracksite clean.

Track Seeking and Dinosaur Activities

If you get out and walk, you will be amazed at how many dinosaur tracks there really are out there. I would even advise making it a game with your family with who can find the most, or the smallest, or the largest, perhaps.

I let my boys roam free, climb, and explore.

Once we read the information signs, we set out to find as many tracks as we could. Initially, I thought all of the dinosaur tracks would be huge, but boy was I wrong! Some of the dinosaur tracks are as small as little chicken feet, while others were huge enough to step inside.

According to the information boards, there are hundreds of tracks within the tracksite with at least six various types of footprints preserved in the beautiful sandstone.

Moccasin Mountain Dinosaur Tracksite in Kanab

Keep In Mind

If I could give you any advice on your experience there, I would say to enjoy it, learn a little something, and make the best of it. How many times are you honestly ever going to trek the Moccasin Mountain Dinosaur Tracksite?

In Summary

In addition to the many dinosaur tracks that can be seen throughout the tracksite, Moccasin Mountain Dinosaur Tracksite gives you vast views of the Kaibab Indian Reservation, as well as the gorgeous sandstone cliffs that engulf the area.

This dinosaur track tour was one of the most amazing adventures that we have ever been on! It was truly a fun-filled, family dinosaur adventure!