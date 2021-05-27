newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kanab, UT

A Guide to Moccasin Mountain Dinosaur Tracksite in Kanab, Utah

Posted by 
Just Brennon Blog
Just Brennon Blog
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xVCWO_0aDTPjBr00
Moccasin Mountain Dinosaur Tracksite in KanabBrennon Hightower

In honor of May 31st being National Utah Day, I want to share with you A Guide to Moccasin Mountain Dinosaur Tracksite in Kanab, Utah from our personal experience. If you’ve never heard of it, yes, this is a real place.

But first, a little history on Utah according to National Calendar Day. “Utah became the 45th state on January 4, 1896, and is home to The Great Salt Lake, a deeply rooted Native American heritage, and a far-reaching desert history.”

With it’s far-reaching desert history it makes sense to talk about Moccasin Mountain.

Moccasin Mountain Dinosaur Tracksite includes amazing sandstone formations, intricate layers of mud, and silt trapped between layers of sand which froze Dinosaur Game Trails in time for 180 million years.

It is located in Kanab, Utah where we ventured on our Southwestern Tour. The boys loved it and the photos and memories we captured while there are priceless.

Directions to Moccasin Mountain

For starters, trying to get there is a bit tricky, but can be done. Directions can be found on the Bureau of Land Management website. For us, we chose not to navigate this on our own and opted for a guided tour from Dreamland Safari Tours.

Our tour consisted of the popular Mystical Slot Canyon Tour combined with the Dinosaur Tracksite Tour at Moccasin Mountain.

Warning: It is highly advised that visitors not drive beyond the vehicle barricades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lW9Ha_0aDTPjBr00
Moccasin Mountain Dinosaur Tracksite in KanabBrennon Hightower

Upon Arrival to Dinosaur Tracksite Utah

Upon arriving at Moccasin Mountain, we reached the parking area, where you will find a few tall kiosks and informational signs which give interesting facts about ancient dinosaurs and the tracks that were discovered, as well as a brief history about the area.

According to the BLM, this site “contains one of the highest diversity of fossil vertebrate tracks for the Early Jurassic time period in North America”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pyUXX_0aDTPjBr00
Moccasin Mountain Dinosaur Tracksite in KanabBrennon Hightower

Exploring the Dinosaur Tracksite

From our personal experience there, I would recommend that you get out, take your time, and walk the tracksite. The Moccasin Mountain Dinosaur Tracksite is open to foot traffic only and is a half of a mile round trip.

Keep in mind that bicycles and motorized vehicles are not allowed. However, dogs are allowed, but their poop is not.

Keep the tracksite clean.

Track Seeking and Dinosaur Activities

If you get out and walk, you will be amazed at how many dinosaur tracks there really are out there. I would even advise making it a game with your family with who can find the most, or the smallest, or the largest, perhaps.

I let my boys roam free, climb, and explore.

Once we read the information signs, we set out to find as many tracks as we could. Initially, I thought all of the dinosaur tracks would be huge, but boy was I wrong! Some of the dinosaur tracks are as small as little chicken feet, while others were huge enough to step inside.

According to the information boards, there are hundreds of tracks within the tracksite with at least six various types of footprints preserved in the beautiful sandstone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PTYrK_0aDTPjBr00
Moccasin Mountain Dinosaur Tracksite in KanabBrennon Hightower

Keep In Mind

If I could give you any advice on your experience there, I would say to enjoy it, learn a little something, and make the best of it. How many times are you honestly ever going to trek the Moccasin Mountain Dinosaur Tracksite?

In Summary

In addition to the many dinosaur tracks that can be seen throughout the tracksite, Moccasin Mountain Dinosaur Tracksite gives you vast views of the Kaibab Indian Reservation, as well as the gorgeous sandstone cliffs that engulf the area.

This dinosaur track tour was one of the most amazing adventures that we have ever been on! It was truly a fun-filled, family dinosaur adventure!

Just Brennon Blog

Just Brennon Blog

Champaign, IL
621
Followers
86
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

I’m Brennon, the talent behind Just Brennon Blog; a fun lifestyle blog created to inspire people to be happy and live their best lives possible. As a writer on News Break, my goal is to do the same.

 http://justbrennonblog.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Lifestyle
City
Kanab, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desert Trip#Salt Lake#Pets#Tour Guide#National Calendar Day#Native American#Mystical Slot Canyon Tour#Blm#Kanabbrennon#Dinosaur Tracksite Utah#Dinosaur Game Trails#National Utah Day#Ancient Dinosaurs#Sand#Dogs#Dreamland Safari Tours#Footprints#Fossil Vertebrate Tracks#Home#Round Trip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Desert
News Break
Politics
Related
Lifestylebasinnow.com

Dinosaur National Monument Operation Update

On May 15th, Dinosaur National Monument announced that based on guidance from the White House, CDC, and state and local public health authorities, access to Dinosaur National Monument is as follows: Quarry Visitor Center and Dinosaur Quarry Exhibit Hall in Utah are open. Timed Ticket Reservations for the Quarry Exhibit Hall are required. Consistent with CDC recommendations, people who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces. Unvaccinated visitors who cannot or choose not to wear masks are able to visit outdoor areas of the monument where social distancing between households is easy to maintain. Monument roads, overlooks, and trails that are normally open this time of year are open. Campgrounds are all open. Backcountry camping is permitted, and free permits are required. Campers need to be familiar with the monument’s backcountry regulations and know where they will enter, exit, and camp prior to requesting a permit.Theaters in the visitor centers are currently closed, and the monument film will not be shown. All ranger programs including school field trips, night sky programs, guided walks, and talks are currently suspended. Self-guided junior ranger activity books are still available upon request...We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.
Utah StatePosted by
outsidemagazine

The Culture Buff's Guide to Southern Utah

A trip through southern Utah, with its petroglyphs, dinosaur fossils, and ancient geology, is also a trip into deep time. Just keep in mind before you go that the ground you walk on is fragile and precious to Native Nations. Don’t touch, move, or take any artifacts you find, and when you can, stop at the visitor center before heading out on a trail or go with a Native guide so you can be sure you’re treating sacred sites with the utmost respect. For advice on how to responsibly experience some of Southern Utah’s rich history, we talked with Pat Gonzales-Rogers, executive director of the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition.
Utah StatePosted by
Only In Utah

Dig For Eight Different Types Of Authentic Gemstones At Topaz Mountain In Utah

Some adventurous people need guaranteed results for their efforts. Others find enough satisfaction in the attempt, regardless of the outcome. Searching for Utah’s state gem on the namesake Topaz Mountain in the desert, about 35 miles northwest of the town of Delta, is potentially a rewarding quest for everyone. Veteran rock hounds and novices alike […] The post Dig For Eight Different Types Of Authentic Gemstones At Topaz Mountain In Utah appeared first on Only In Your State.
Utah StatePosted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
Posted by
dreamcatcher_mahdi

A must do hike in Rocky Mountain National Park: Chasm Lake

Beautiful Chasm Lakehttps://www.instagram.com/dreamcatcher_mahdi/. If you are looking for a day hike in Rocky Mountain National Park, you should consider Chasm Lake. Nestled in the Rockies, this lake will give you a view of Longs Peak, the highest point in the national park. It also reminds me of the walls of Yosemite. I must warn you; this hike is difficult but extremely popular. It’s almost impossible to get a parking spot. Especially during the weekend, the parking spots fill up very early. Even at 4 am, we had to wait for a while to get a spot. Those who intend to summit Longs Peak, generally start their hike between 3 am to 5 am. As a day hike to Chasm Lake, the hike is nice, amazing view, and a bit difficult.
TravelPosted by
Only In Northern California

Visit This Rustic Resort In The High Sierras Makes For The Ultimate Mountain Escape In Northern California

Sometimes all you need is some peace and quiet in a beautiful setting. Luckily, that’s not too hard to find in a beautiful place like Northern California! Featured here is a mountain resort that you’ll want to be sure to seek out for your next getaway. Nestled away in majestic High Sierra, Virginia Creek Settlement […] The post Visit This Rustic Resort In The High Sierras Makes For The Ultimate Mountain Escape In Northern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
Utah StateUnofficial Networks

She's An Artist, He's A Ski Guide- Meet Utah's Power Couple

Send it into the weekend with a touching piece from Ski Utah and Hestra Gloves about The Meinholds. Bridgette is an artist and Matt is a guide on the Ski Utah Interconnect tour. They live in a remote A-frame home only accessible by snowmobile in the winter, and they wouldn’t have it any other way.
Colorado Stateworldatlas.com

Durango, Colorado

Durango, Colorado is the largest town in southwestern Colorado, located near the famous Four Corners junction of the states of Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado. Durango was founded on April 13th, 1881 by the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad company and has always been considered a 'railroad town'. The area was originally settled by the Anasazi Indians, now called the Ancestral Puebloans, known for their impressive cliff dwellings.
Utah Stateksl.com

Remember the invasion of grasshoppers in southern Utah? Now there's an explanation

ST. GEORGE — In the summer before the current pandemic, southern Utah was dealing with another plague: Grasshoppers. A grasshopper invasion that was mainly inflicted on the Las Vegas area bled into southern Utah in the summer of 2019, peaking in July. Many residents will remember getting to their cars to see the hoppity insects all over their windshields during the day and fluttering all over streetlights at night. Walking on a lawn had the creatures popping out like popcorn in hot oil.
EnvironmentPLANetizen

New Drought Contingencies Triggered for Upper Colorado River States

Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming will launch a new drought response operations plan as water levels in Lake Powell continue to drop, according to a press release by the Upper Colorado River Commission. According to terms established by the 2019 Drought Contingency Plan, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's May...
LifestyleKPVI Newschannel 6

Montana Zipline Adventures offers rides across the sky

Austin Andrew zoomed over the hill. He plunged like a lanky, long-legged peregrine falcon. A whirring sound accompanied his tethered flight. He braked to a stop. Andrew dangled, grinning, from the steel cable above his head. Mount Haggin loomed behind him, snowcapped and rugged, looking like an ad for the Pintler Veterans Memorial Scenic Highway.
Flathead County, MTFlathead Beacon

Cabins in the Woods

The dusty dirt trail heading east out of Holland Lake, over Gordon Pass and down to Big Prairie leads back in time, to the days of tough old forest rangers, plucky packers and a world without ease. It’s a place where camp cooks once washed the mold off ham shanks...
Arizona Statetravelawaits.com

7 Gorgeous State Parks In Southern Arizona

It may come as a surprise to some, but southern Arizona is not only about saguaro cacti and desert sunsets. Somewhat unexpectedly, the arid region also features several pretty lakes and wetland areas teeming with migratory birds. Add in majestic mountain ranges and fascinating historic sites, and you have the makings of a wonderful southern Arizona state parks road trip.
Utah Statelakepowelllife.com

Some Fishing Limits Increased in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — In anticipation of low water levels due to drought conditions, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources issued emergency changes to Utah’s fishing regulations Tuesday to allow anglers to catch and keep more fish at 10 waterbodies around the state. Drought impacts fish by reducing the amount...
AccidentsPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Climber Killed By Falling Ice In Alaska National Park

A climber was killed and another experienced serious injuries after they were both hit by a falling block of glacier ice at Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska. The Associated Press reports the hanging serac dislodged from a peak off the West Fork of the Ruth Glacier and hit the two individuals last Thursday (May 13).
Animalshatchmag.com

The tiger king of alpine lakes

The stocking report had to be wrong. A typo, a coding problem – something reasonable explained what I read. Why in the world would the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) stock tiger muskie into those lakes?. Tiger muskie have long been popular here in Utah. My fishing buddy “Mysis”...
Georgetown, COgoldentranscript.net

A good guide to nearby mountain adventure

There is nothing inappropriate in venturing in the outdoors on your own, after all the whole outdoors world suggest a sense of adventure and offers exploring the unseen, the unknown, the new. But there is also something to be said for preparing and researching. The Georgetown, upper Gilpin County I-70...