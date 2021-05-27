Cancel
William and Kate join children for gardening session in Edinburgh park

By Press Association 2021
Chard & Ilminster News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined gardening sessions for young people benefitting from one of Edinburgh’s green spaces. William and Kate helped nursery school children scatter plant seeds that will attract butterflies during a visit to the 125-year-old Starbank Park. They also met teenagers working towards their Duke...

