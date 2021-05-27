Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

A 96-Year-Old Woman Hilariously Hit On Prince William

By Helena Tuana
washingtonnewsday.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 96-Year-Old Woman Hilariously Hit On Prince William. Despite recent events in the British royal family, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, have been adamant about moving on. Following Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the younger prince’s conversation on Armchair Expert podcast, and his Apple TV Plus series, The Me You Don’t See, the royal couple has emerged as the face of the royal family.

washingtonnewsday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Prince#British Royal Family#Uk#Armchair Expert#Apple Tv Plus#Nhs#St Andrew S University#Nhscharities Together#Cruella
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
Country
U.K.
News Break
Disney
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
U.K.womansday.com

Prince William and Kate Share a Never-Before-Seen Photo of George, Charlotte, & Louis For Father's Day

This weekend, dads around the world celebrated Father's Day, enjoying special moments with their children. The British royal family was no exception, and they marked the holiday on Instagram, where Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, posted a collection of family photos. The post included a never-before-seen photo of the Cambridge kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The desperate request that Meghan Markle would have made of Prince Harry before his trip to the United Kingdom

Go back and forth. Meghan Markle just gave birth to her daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4 and will have to take care of the baby at her mansion in Montecito, California, while her husband, the prince harry, fly to the UK. In the next few hours the Duke of Sussex is expected to arrive in British territory to be present at the inauguration of the statue in memory of the Princess Diana.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Prince Harry and Prince William's Fallout Has Left Prince Charles 'Shellshocked,' Says Source

The sustained tensions between Prince William and Prince Harry have devastated many members of the royal family - including their father, Prince Charles. The future monarch, 72, has historically had complicated relationships with his sons and is finding it hard to intervene as increasingly painful revelations about the roots of the brothers' discord continue to come to light.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Kate Middleton Was Given a Brand-New Title Today: ‘I Am Delighted’

Kate Middleton is adding another title to her resume. On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that she is now Patron of The Forward Trust, an organization that empowers individuals to break the cycles of addiction or crime to move forward with their lives. The trust recently merged with one of Middleton’s other patronages, Action on Addiction.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Did Prince William Give Prince Harry the Boot?

Royal historian Robert Lacey is speaking out about what instigated the royal split between Prince Harry and Prince William. He updated Battle of Brothers: The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult with added chapters and new material, and in new excerpts in The Times newspaper in the U.K. published on Saturday, he shared details of their feud.
Celebritiesdawsoncountyjournal.com

Where did Princess Diana go to school?

PRINCESS Diana became one of the most famous women in the world when she married into the royal family. But what do we know about her childhood and how well did she do in school?. 🔵 Read our Royal Family live blog for the latest updates. 1) Where did Princess...
Celebritiesohmymag.co.uk

Here's why Kate Middleton won't be at the 1 July inauguration

All eyes will be on them. On 1 July, Prince Harry will leave the United States to join his brother in England for the much-anticipated unveiling of a new statue of Princess Diana in the gardens of Kensington Palace. The date was not chosen at random: the appointment was fixed on the day when the Queen of hearts should have celebrated her 60th birthday. The event is symbolic, and so is the image.
Celebritiesnewsfinale.com

15 Times the Younger Royals Have Honored Princess Diana

It’s been more than 20 years since Princess Diana’s death, but her memory lives on through her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry; their wives, Duchess Kate and Meghan Markle; and even their children, Diana’s five grandchildren. Harry and William shared memories of their famous mom in the 2017 HBO...
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

Kate Middleton & Prince William 'Told Friends They Could See No Point In Talking To Harry' After Prince Philip's Funeral, Author Claims

Even though Kate Middleton and Prince William were spotted chatting with Prince Harry after Prince Philip's funeral, it seems like the topics they discussed could have been surface level. Article continues below advertisement. It was reported that William and Harry spoke after the funeral behind closed doors, but now historian...
Homelesscelebratingthesoaps.com

Kate Middleton Kept Her Children Close To Her Heart

Duchess Kate Middleton kept her three children close as she announced her “milestone” project that she hopes will inspire, nurture and make life better for thousands of kids.This is a long-term project that the Duchess has promised to devote her time to, equating its importance to that of climate change, but with less awareness than the other.
U.K.Hello Magazine

Royals' favourite alcoholic drinks unveiled – Kate Middleton's may shock you

After months of lockdown restrictions, the British public is finally able to socialise again and enjoy a drink in public. Be it an alfresco Aperol Spritz or a cosy Irish coffee, those who drink have welcomed the return of pubs and bars, including the likes of Mike and Zara Tindall who have been pictured in the past enjoying a drink at their local.