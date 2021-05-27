COBRA KAI Season 4 Teaser Confirms The Return Of KARATE KID III Villain Terry Silver

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNetflix has just released the first teaser promo for the upcoming fourth season of Cobra Kai, and it confirms the return of the despicable Terry Silver. In the season 3 finale, Kreese (Martin Kove) turned to a mysterious individual for help after Johnny (William Zabka) and Danny (Ralph Machio) put their differences aside and joined forces. There was a lot of speculation that the person on the other end of the line was Silver, and sure enough, Thomas Ian Griffith (ponytail and all) will reprise the role for season 4.

