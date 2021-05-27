Kevin Spacey Returns For a New Movie Role After Previous Abuse Allegations

It made so much sense, and with the return of familiar faces like Hayden Christensen added to the cast it was almost a foregone conclusion that Liam Nesson would be making an appearance in the upcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan. Sadly, it appears that is not the case as Nesson recently alluded to his absence in a talk with Collider. Or not. Really it depends on how you read it. When asked if he was aware that fans all over were hoping for him to be on the show, Neeson responded, “I’ll be honest with you: I haven’t heard that at all.” Ok, so he’s not hip to the internet buzz, not too surprising for a guy in his 70s. Later Neeson questioned whether Star Wars was on it’s way out, dying out were the exact words. So either Neeson is truly separated from pop culture/Hollywood media (I mean, who didn’t see the investor day announcements from 2020?) or he’s playing coy.