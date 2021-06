Robin Wright has reflected on the Kevin Spacey scandal and her fight for the show they starred in together, House of Cards, to continue.In 2017, numerous sexual assault and harassment allegations were made against Spacey, which led to his firing from the Netflix hit. Spacey has denied all allegations of abuse.At the time, Wright had fought for a sixth season, protesting: “Our show’s not dirty.”In a new interview with The Telegraph, Wright has argued that it is concerning that a series so successful can be tainted by one person’s actions. “The climate at the time was exactly that,” she said,...