Israelis’ Amazing Spirit

By Aviva Horowitz Karoly
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

The 11 days that we experienced under the threat of Hamas rocket fire were by far the scariest eleven days of my life. In Modi’in and much of central and southern Israel, schools and non-essential businesses were shut down due to the ever present threat of rocketfire. We cancelled medical and dental appointments which we had been waiting for for months (pitfalls of socialized healthcare) and once again stayed indoors. While we had felt cooped up during our year of Corona restrictions, suddenly, everything seemed even more cramped, as our family could no longer even take our strolls outside and we were all sleeping overnight in our mamad (safe room) together.

