What Are Sesame Seeds And Can You Eat Them Raw?
If you've ever eaten a classic McDonald's Big Mac, you probably have a good appreciation for sesame seeds. The burger chain had so much admiration in fact, they included the little morsels in the now-famous jingle — the one that goes, "Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame-seed bun" (via Love Food). But, if you think that's all sesame seeds are known for — adding some color and texture to a burger bun — there's so much more to get to know about these unassuming but ultimately impressive little foodstuffs.