What Are Sesame Seeds And Can You Eat Them Raw?

Cauliflower is one of the best veggies to serve as a side dish, and it certainly pleases a crowd. Another plus? It has more than a few health benefits. According to Healthline, cauliflower is full of nutrients, and it also might lessen your chance of developing cancer and heart disease. In addition, it's low in calories and jam-packed with vitamins. Needless to say, it's pretty much a no-brainer that this veggie has plenty of pros to it. Add a little bit of cheesy goodness to the dish and bake it, and what more could you even ask for in a tasty side?