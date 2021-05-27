Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For The City Of Mont Belvieu
Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Mont Belvieu, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas community by the Texas Film Commission, which for 50 years has helped to grow local jobs and economies by promoting the Lone Star State as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality (XR) production.gov.texas.gov