Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

30 reasons to love lockdown: We found joy in the littlest things!

By Honeycombers
thehoneycombers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stay-home life isn't all bad. Here's an inspirational list on how to make the most of it. “Oh no, not again”, you think as you see Covid-19 cases rise and fall with no end in sight to the pandemic. Feeling frustrated, worried or stressed? Welcome to the club. It’s totally okay to have these negative emotions and reactions – we’re naturally anxious about things we can’t control, after all. But with the latest Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) restrictions putting a damper on our lives, we thought we’d spread some positivity in the world by talking about the sunnier side of (semi)lockdown.

thehoneycombers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Littlest Things#Love Lockdown#Commuting#Online Dating#Joy#Fun Things#Emotions#Fun Home#Sick Kids#Wfh#Pre Covid#Ftw#Best Feeling#Random Hugs#Friends#Home Life#People#Makeup#Eye Masks#Goodbye
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
Youtube
Related
Relationship Advicemarriage.com

16 Reasons to Keep Believing in Love

The force of love is one of the most significant influences on the earth. This incredible emotion gives us reasons to smile and teaches us to look at the brighter things in life. Love gives us hope and makes us more patient. It certainly is one of the most beautiful...
SportsPost-Bulletin

Luke Drake: A love letter to the little things

In the back of my U.S. government classroom, there is a mini Nerf basketball hoop with a foam basketball. Each day before class during the fourth quarter of the academic year after we had been allowed to return to school for in-person learning, my friends and I would shoot some hoops while talking.
Sportscowgirlmagazine.com

10 Reasons To Love Haflingers

Haflingers are a picture of beauty- a long, flowing white mane and golden body that glistens in the sun. Their distinct coloring and strong work ethic make them a favorite of many! These easy keepers can be seen on the trails and in the arena. They compete in English and Western disciplines. If you haven’t had the chance to meet one, then you’re missing out!
Healthgoodmenproject.com

Seven Things I’ve Learned About Life During Lockdown

Before all the enforced ‘me-time’ that’s been one of the biggest changes to my life during the Covid-19 lockdown, I was often running around, being so busy that I never really had time to think much about what I was doing, and whether it was aligned with my values and inclinations. In fact, having too many things on my to-do list was probably a way for me to avoid thinking about those things, because I didn’t think I deserved the time to reflect on what I actually needed and enjoyed. As long as I was ‘achieving’ things, I felt OK about myself.
HobbiesPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Six Reasons To Love Camping

Last year, we all went through a time of transition. It was as if the pandemic brought or fears, anxieties, and mortality to unwanted and unwelcomed light. But as we look back over the last year and a half, I think we can all say that some very positive things came out of an extremely scary time in our lives. For me, it was a few life-changing revelations.
Home & GardenA Beautiful Mess

10 Things I Love Sunday

Hi all! I’m working really hard during our renovation to get our bedroom to a place of tranquility so we have one room that’s clean and peaceful at the end of the day. I’ve had the exact same bedroom furniture for over a decade (!!), so it’s been super exciting to pick out this gorgeous marigold velvet bed and dreamy night stands that match our beautiful dresser. The space isn’t totally done, but it already feels fresh and light with the new pieces and I can’t wait to see it all totally finished—hopefully soon! I have this dream of waking up in this bed in the next few weeks and just savoring a cup of coffee in bed while I look around the room and see it all finally completed … and in my dream someone just brings me the coffee so I don’t have to make it either—haha!!
TV SeriesSoompi

4 Things We Loved & 2 Things We Hated About Episodes 11-12 Of “Taxi Driver”

Isn’t time flying too fast? It’s hard to believe that there are only four episodes of “Taxi Driver” left right now. The drama has been so much fun that six weeks went by in the blink of an eye! As we’re nearing the finale, episodes 11-12 of “Taxi Driver” delivered turning points and major reveals. There’s not much to laugh about in these episodes, which are really intense and emotional, but we get plenty of food for thought instead. Let’s take a closer look at four things we loved and two things we hated about episodes 11-12.
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

10 Reasons to Love Unloveable People

No matter how unloving church members can be, I can’t avoid Jesus’ telling us to love God and neighbor (Matt. 22:34–40). Nor can I run from New Testaments commands that we love one another (1 Thess. 4:9, 1 Peter 1:22, 1 John 3:23). Here are 10 reasons why we must love even unlovable church members. […]
Religionthecatholicthing.org

No Joy in #Love wins

Last week on a dreary rainy Monday evening I made my way to a small Roman Catholic church located in the back-alley ways of Mainz, Germany. More than 100 Catholic churches around Germany had called for church services May 9-10, to bless lovers in a well-publicized internet campaign bearing the motto “love wins.”
Animalsmediafeed.org

24 reasons we love opossums (and you should, too!)

Opossums have an unfairly bad reputation. They’re slandered as pests and vermin. They’ll eat your cat food or rummage through your garbage, people say. They’ll trample your garden, people say. They’re just ugly. And that rat-like tail!. The truth is, though, that this slow, shambly and sometimes unkempt-looking critter is...
Cell PhonesPosted by
DFWChild

12 Fitness Apps We Love

Was getting into shape or becoming a healthier version of yourself one of your New Year’s resolutions this year? How has that been going? If you’re like most of us, there’s a strong chance that resolution had a rollercoaster kind of year once January ended. If you need some inspiration and motivation to get more active before summer truly arrives, check out these 12 fitness apps.
Lifestylerojakdaily.com

Five Surprising Things We Absolutely Love About LEGO's Bonsai Tree Kit

There's just something so enchanting about Bonsai Trees. Small in size, but the amount of work and devotion that goes into meticulously moulding and cultivating a Bonsai to look like a miniature version of a full-sized tree is no joke. This is probably why LEGO enthusiasts were thrilled when they...
Musicxpn.org

Things are looking brighter for Lovelorn on new single “Reason”

Philly-rooted, Austin-based synthpop duo Lovelorn can be, at varying points, cold and caustic; their Deep Breaths EP from last year was minimal and bleak, channeling the skittish electro-punk of Suicide’s first record. Their debut LP What’s Yr Damage is due out this August on 6131 Records, and with each single...
Minneapolis, MNmspmag.com

We Love Weather

We do. We really do. When that first spring storm rumbles through and we get an early shot at the humidity, we have instant connection to our fellow neighboring humans, and something "new" to talk about. Hardly anyone else in the country knows or cares what a Doppler Effect is, but we do. We have two apps on our phone so we can game the percentages this weekend on whether we should go check out a new "chicken" shop, hit up a newly opened farmers market, or grab some bubble tea and stroll the streets without umbrellas.
PetsOrlando Sentinel

Pent-up energy often the reason for feline ‘love bites’

I have two tuxedo cat brothers who I adopted at 3 months old. They are now a year old. Both are adorable, loving and are basically “good” boys (with the occasional cat antics). However, one of them, Petey, has gradually started to give me love “bites” (no broken skin) on my feet when I get out of bed in the morning and when I’m getting their food ready. This started a few months ago on occasion, but now it is a routine thing. Each time it happens, I tell him “no” and push him away. This doesn’t seem to be working. Any suggestions? — Victoria, West Islip, New York.
Entertainmenttheglitterguide.com

7 Things Taylor Sterling Is Loving This Month

Here, in Northern California, May feels like the beginning of summer. The dry heat is pouring in; windows are left open at night, socks are put away until fall. It’s bittersweet to say goodbye to spring and its refreshing vibrancy. It’s also been exceptionally dry this past year, and the fire warnings are starting earlier in the season and becoming more frequent. We are entering a severe drought. So summer evokes mixed feelings. That said, I have found things that are bringing me joy and delight.