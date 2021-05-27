30 reasons to love lockdown: We found joy in the littlest things!

Hi all! I’m working really hard during our renovation to get our bedroom to a place of tranquility so we have one room that’s clean and peaceful at the end of the day. I’ve had the exact same bedroom furniture for over a decade (!!), so it’s been super exciting to pick out this gorgeous marigold velvet bed and dreamy night stands that match our beautiful dresser. The space isn’t totally done, but it already feels fresh and light with the new pieces and I can’t wait to see it all totally finished—hopefully soon! I have this dream of waking up in this bed in the next few weeks and just savoring a cup of coffee in bed while I look around the room and see it all finally completed … and in my dream someone just brings me the coffee so I don’t have to make it either—haha!!