Moshe – The Most Humble Man

If Satan could successfully get us all to believe just one lie, what would that lie be? Is there an aboriginal lie, one that rests at the root of every twisted thought or desire that we might have? And there is a scriptural answer to that particular question. The assumption behind the first question posed to our first mother contained that foundational lie. The question was, “Yea, hath God said, Ye shall not eat of every tree of the garden?” (Gen. 3:1). The lying assumption embedded in that was that God was not ultimately good, and that He did not have the best for His creatures in mind. Does God really have your best interests in mind?