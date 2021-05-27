Moshe – The Most Humble Man
The Torah states in Parshat Beha’aloscha, “The man Moshe was exceedingly humble, more than any other person on the face of the earth” (Bamidbar 12:3). Rashi defines the word used here, anav, as humble, patient, and tolerant. Moshe’s sister Miriam and brother Aaron criticized him for separating from his wife, Tzipora, and felt that what he did was improper. But since Miriam was the one who spoke lashon hara about Moshe to her brother Aaron, she was afflicted with tzara’as.www.jewishpress.com