Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Moshe – The Most Humble Man

By Rabbi Ephraim S. Sprecher
The Jewish Press
 11 days ago

The Torah states in Parshat Beha’aloscha, “The man Moshe was exceedingly humble, more than any other person on the face of the earth” (Bamidbar 12:3). Rashi defines the word used here, anav, as humble, patient, and tolerant. Moshe’s sister Miriam and brother Aaron criticized him for separating from his wife, Tzipora, and felt that what he did was improper. But since Miriam was the one who spoke lashon hara about Moshe to her brother Aaron, she was afflicted with tzara’as.

www.jewishpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anav#Rambam#Man#Humility#Humanity#Silence#Lashon Hara#King David#Earth#Criticism#Shavuot#Prophecy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionelizabethton.com

We must humble ourselves before God in repentance

Dear Rev. Graham: There is so much injustice in the world. Has it always been this way, and is it too late for us to experience another revival era? – W.I. Dear W.I.: Conditions in the early to mid-18th century find a parallel in society today. The lawlessness, the crime, the immorality that is a stench in the nostrils of God is hastening God’s judgment upon this land. The ills, divisions, troubles, and difficulties that beset our nation could be turned around if its people would humble themselves before God in repentance.
ReligionLockhaven Express

Bible Digest

“Righteousness exalts a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.” (Proverbs 14:34 AKJV) Do you think God is pleased with us? Are we a righteous people?. “He must increase, but I must decrease.” (John 3:30 AKJV) These words of John the Baptist are an inspiration for us to...
ReligionButler Eagle

Verse

Or don’t you know that all of us who were baptized into Christ Jesus were baptized into his death? We were therefore buried with him through baptism into death in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, we too may live a new life.
ReligionCraig Daily Press

Faith: What is truth?

“What is Truth?” This is the question Pontius Pilate, the Roman Governor of Palestine, asked Jesus 2,000 years ago before He was crucified. It’s a question that philosophers and sages have been asking for as long as human beings have been walking the earth. What is Truth?. Perhaps there’s another...
Religiondougwils.com

Christ the Friend of Sinners

If Satan could successfully get us all to believe just one lie, what would that lie be? Is there an aboriginal lie, one that rests at the root of every twisted thought or desire that we might have? And there is a scriptural answer to that particular question. The assumption behind the first question posed to our first mother contained that foundational lie. The question was, “Yea, hath God said, Ye shall not eat of every tree of the garden?” (Gen. 3:1). The lying assumption embedded in that was that God was not ultimately good, and that He did not have the best for His creatures in mind. Does God really have your best interests in mind?
SocietyThe Jewish Press

Life Chronicles

I am a 70-year-old widow living in Tel Aviv. My husband died last year after a long illness. I was happy to be his caretaker but after he died, I found myself at loose ends. One of my children suggested that I do volunteer work at the hospital near my home. This turned out to be a good idea and I now volunteer four days a week in the baby nursery. With all the babies born every week, they can always use an extra pair of hands, and. I feel useful as soon as I put on the white volunteers jacket. And that brings me to the reason for this letter to you, Mrs. Bluth.
Religionpastorhogg.net

Churchianity Is Not Christianity

1 I solemnly charge you in the presence of God and of Christ Jesus, who is to judge the living and the dead, and by His appearing and His kingdom: 2 preach the word; be ready in season and out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort, with great patience and instruction. 3 For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but wanting to have their ears tickled, they will accumulate for themselves teachers in accordance to their own desires, 4 and will turn away their ears from the truth and will turn aside to myths. (2 Timothy 4:1-4 NASB)
Religionbitchute.com

Faithful Servants of Christ

What is the "sin of Sodom" mentioned in Lamentations 4:6?. https://faithfulservantsofchrist.wordpress.com/2021/06/04/what-is-the-sin-of-sodom-in-lamentations-46/ Gospel of the grace of God (How to be saved):https://faithfulservantsofchrist.wordpress.com/gospel-of-the-grace-of-god/. If you like our work feel free to support us over Bitcoin, our wallet address is: 34PsjJaySyAiWyjunD49aitEGTujzhhRKc. Donations: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/FaithfulServants1611. Website: https://faithfulservantsofchrist.wordpress.com/. Telegram: https://t.me/FaithfulServantsOfChrist. Gab: https://gab.com/FaithfulServantsOfChrist. Archive: https://archive.org/details/@faithful_servants_of_christ. Freespeechextremist: https://freespeechextremist.com/FaithfulServantsOfChrist.
Religionvcyamerica.org

June 7 – Adonijah’s not so humble request

1 Kings 2:3 – King David give his most important advice to Solomon. Be a man (1 Kings 2:2). But most importantly – obey the LORD thy God. David’s charge to Solomon here uses language from Psalm 119. Ways (6x in Ps119), Statutes (22x in Ps119), Commandments (22x in Ps119), Judgments (22x in Ps119), Testimonies (23x in Ps119), Law (25x in Ps119). 120 times in Psalm 119 he uses the 6 words to refer to the requirements of God. Why?
Religiontimhallman.org

Forgiveness of Sins

The emphasis on inclusion in the YMCA is admirable and crucial. For Christians in the Y we see inclusion as central to our original purpose, which is why we highlighted the prayer of Jesus “that we all may be one” in our early logo (John 17:21). The religious and social...
Religionmyflr.org

Have that Conversation with God

These things I have written to you who believe in the name of the Son of God, that you may know that you have eternal life, and that you may continue to believe in the name of the Son of God. Now this is the confidence that we have in Him, that if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us. And if we know that He hears us, whatever we ask, we know that we have the petitions that we have asked of Him.
Religionstbrendanschurch.org

Restoring Communion in Christ

Genesis 3:1-21, Psalm 130, 2 Corinthians 4:13–18, Mark 3:20-35 In our Gospel reading today, the Pharisees accuse Jesus of casting out demons by the prince of demons. Our text says that Jesus answered them in parables saying, “How can Satan cast out Satan?24 If a kingdom is divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand.” (Mark 3:23–24). He continues with an image of a house divided against itself, Satan divided against himself, and binding the strong man to plunder his goods. In this image of division, Jesus gives us a picture of this world including the power of the evil one, the kingdom of Rome, and the leaders of Israel. It is a world of division that is collapsing.
Relationship Advicethelakewoodscoop.com

גזירת מלך :”To Merit To Get Engaged Before Rosh Hashanah 5782.”

[COMMUNICATED]Maran Rabeinu HGR’ Chaim Kanievsky shlit”a: Whoever contributes to Kupat Ha’ir’s campaign for poor brides the sum of 513 shekels [$160] the gematria of “chassan- kallah,”should merit, midah k’neged midah, to find their zivug and get engaged by Rosh HaShana 5782”. TO GET ENGAGED BEFORE ROSH HASHANA 5782>>>. In another...
Books & LiteratureThe Jewish Press

Why Peter Beinart’s Judaism is Doomed

The recent war between Israel and Hamas has, like previous rows of violence, confirmed the ideological gap that separates Israel from non-Zionist American Jews. On social media and in newspaper editorials, Jewish critics of Israel have been vocal and acerbic. Prominent among them is Peter Beinart, who wrote back in...
Religionpontiacdailyleader.com

Pastoral Perspective: Put your trust in the living God

From the perspective of “life under the sun” (see Ecclesiastes), it seems that much about our existence is uncertain. Benjamin Franklin famously wrote, “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”. Of course, some people have concluded that our existence is the product of...
Religionagupdate.com

Beware actions God hates

Brian Simmons, in his introduction to the book of Proverbs, calls it a “divine seminary of wisdom and revelation to learn the ways of God.” He goes on to state the word “proverb” has two meanings – one is as a parable or saying that expresses wisdom. It can also mean to rule, take dominion or reign with power.
ReligionPosted by
LiveScience

Arrowhead from biblical battle discovered in Goliath's hometown

A bone arrowhead found in the ancient Philistine city of Gath may have been fired off by the city's defenders as part of a last stand described in the Bible. According to the Hebrew Bible, a king named Hazael), who ruled the kingdom of Aram from around 842 B.C. to 800 B.C., conquered Gath (also known as Tell es-Safi) before marching on Jerusalem. "Hazael king of Aram went up and attacked Gath and captured it. Then he turned to attack Jerusalem," the Book of Kings says (2 Kings 12:17).
Religionbffbible.org

The Signs of Antichrist: Is Antichrist Coming Soon?

Before a battle or event occurs, major planners expend tremendous amounts of energy, time, and money to prepare. The bigger the event, the more activity goes on behind the scenes. We saw a massive set of plans, including the fulfillment of hundreds of prophecies foretelling Christ’s birth, go into operation...
Religionallongeorgia.com

The PERSONALITY of Jesus

Jesus was fully God and fully human. Christians can spend a lifetime studying the Bible to grasp Jesus as a deity, but how many get to know his personality? It dawned on me recently that as much as I have studied the Bible, I was unaware of Jesus as a person. I enjoy novels mainly because I love getting to know the characters. Unlike a script, there is no list of characters with a rundown of their traits, likes and dislikes.
ReligionBelief.Net

Why Did Mary Not Recognize Jesus After His Resurrection?

Many of Jesus’ followers didn’t recognize Him after His resurrection, including Mary Magdalene. The Gospels reference three instances. One of those accounts is referenced in John 20, where Mary sees Jesus following His resurrection in the garden. John 20:15 says, “Jesus said to her, ‘Woman, why are you weeping? Whom are you seeking?’ Supposing him to the be the gardener, she said to him, ‘Sir, if you have carried Him away, tell me where you have laid him, and I will take Him away.” Jesus said to her, ‘Mary.’ She turned toward Him and cried out in Aramaic, ‘Rabboni!’ (which means teacher).” This account is also referenced in Mark 16, Luke 24 and Matthew 28.