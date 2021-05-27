Cancel
Sulphur Springs, TX

Senator Bob Hall To Host Town Hall Meetings Across District 2 Starting Next Week

Posted by 
KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 8 days ago
Texas Senator Bob Hall will begin holding a series of public town hall meetings throughout Senate District 2 next week to give an 87th Legislative Session recap. “We will discuss the state of important legislative activities in Texas. We will cover items that are headed to the Governors desk, as well as, policies that did not make it to the Governors desk. These topics will range from transportation, implementing meaningful border security, education, winter storm, securing the Texas Electric Grid, and other legislative topics. Questions from those attending are encouraged,” Hall stated in an email about the upcoming town hall tour.

