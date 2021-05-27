Shrinking Dating Pool

I am a single in my early 30’s and I have not had a date in eight months. There have been suggestions and attempts by friends and shadchanim to set me up but every name is familiar in my small pool of eligibility. I have either already dated them, met them at a singles event and not connected, or know that we are not suited after their name was suggested and then researched multiple times. Our group of singles seems to be getting smaller where the same names are just being recycled and recirculated. I feel stuck and unsure of what – or anything I can do from here.