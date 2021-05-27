Is Iced Coffee Really Illegal In Canada?

If you think the US imposes some rigorous standards on what Americans should and should not be allowed to consume, then you should see what has gone on in India. In May 2015, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) banned Monster energy drinks, along with several other brands, including Tzinga and Cloud 9, according to Down to Earth. Before we even get into the "why" of this, the first thing you need to understand about the FSSAI is that this regulatory body did not even exist prior to 2006, when it was created by legislative act to "lay down science based standards for articles of food and to regulate their manufacture, storage, distribution, sale and import, to ensure availability of safe and wholesome food for human consumption and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto" (via FSSAI).