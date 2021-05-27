Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Bitcoin mining in Texas is illuminating the inextricable link between crypto and fossil fuels

By Drew Zeiba
archpaper.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2018, Bitmain, a Chinese company that makes specialized computers for mining cryptocurrency, took an interest in the small town of Rockdale, Texas. Within a shuttered aluminum plant, the firm envisioned the world’s largest Bitcoin mining operation. Bitmain planned to invest half a billion dollars in the venture, promising 325,000 mining rigs consuming 500 megawatts of power and creating up to 600 new jobs for the Central Texas area. But in the winter of that year, Bitcoin tumbled in price to just above $3,000 per share (it had been $6,300 that fall, after peaking around $20,000 late the prior year), and the company was forced to lay off thousands of staff globally and dramatically scale back its Rockdale operation. It was a blow to the town of 5,800, which had lost a long-shot bid to be the home for Amazon’s HQ2 project and was desperate for business to save its languishing postindustrial economy. Amid a renewed Bitcoin boom, things are starting to look up again for Lone Star State cities like Rockdale.

www.archpaper.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Rockdale, TX
Local
Texas Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Thiel
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Mining Companies#Data Mining#Fossil Fuels#Chinese#Texan#Argo Blockchain#The Lone Star State#Skybox#Riot Blockchain#Giga Energy Solutions#Nft#Bitcoin Mining#Mining Cryptocurrency#Wired Crypto Mines#Mining Machines#Mining Operations#Bitcoin Clocks#Renewable Sources#Natural Gas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Amazon
Country
Argentina
Related
Marketsblockchain.news

Bitcoin Miners from Inner Mongolia and Sichuan Are Selling BTC Mining Tools

Bitcoin miners from the Chinese regions of Inner Mongolia, Sichuan, and others are beginning to sell off their mining hardware to not step into the red line of the law. According to Wu Blockchain- the Chinese journalist's post on Twitter last Saturday, there were numbers of crypto mining gears listed for sale on the trading site Xianyu, which is considered the country’s largest online second-hand commodity trading platform.
Energy Industrybeincrypto.com

Bitcoin Will Survive ESG Concerns, Says Sustainable Bitcoin Miner

Sustainable bitcoin (BTC) miner Iris Energy Pty is confident bitcoin will survive the current scrutiny it is enduring due to environmental concerns. Australia-based Iris Energy Pty uses renewable energy to power its bitcoin mining operations. According to CEO Daniel Roberts, the massive liquidity bitcoin has seen validates it as a use case. He says this is also the case for the energy-intensive proof-of-work mechanism that bitcoin utilizes to produce the coins and verify transactions.
Texas Statebitcoinmagazine.com

Last Week In Bitcoin: Billionaires, Texas, And Mining

Last Week In Bitcoin is a new segment covering the week that occurred in Bitcoin, with all the important bits and some analysis. Despite what the charts and current price may say, last week was a bullish week in Bitcoin. Billionaire Ray Dalio confirmed he is holding bitcoin, activist investor and former bitcoin doom prophet Carl Icahn expressed interest in pursuing crypto in a “big way” and Texas pushed through a bill that will provide a legal framework for bitcoin in the state, paving the way for Texas to become a crypto hub. China and Iran cracked down on bitcoin mining for the umpteenth time, and prominent investors Elon Musk and Michael Saylor announced formation of their Bitcoin Mining Council.
Energy Industrycryptofinancialtimes.com

EZ Blockchain Partners With Texas-Based Oil Provider to Monetize Wasted Natural Gas With Bitcoin – Mining Bitcoin News

While a number of media pundits and politicians have been talking about Bitcoin’s energy consumption, there’s been a myriad of firms working toward green solutions well before all the controversy. Unfortunately, critics don’t highlight the amount of renewables miners use or the cogeneration applications. One project called EZ Blockchain has partnered with the Texas-based oil and gas service provider, Silver Energy to monetize wasted natural gas with bitcoin, while reducing emissions.
Industrythewealthrace.com

How does Elon Musk affect crypto space?

The rationale Tesla suspended its assist for car purchases utilizing BTC was the corporate’s issues relating to the "quickly growing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, particularly coal." Sounds affordable for a corporation that develops electrical vehicles, proper?. To begin with, the query of whether or not...
MarketsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

To Mine Crypto or Not to Mine

According to Coindesk, as of this writing, the cryptocurrency bitcoin is selling for $38,062, down from its all-time high of $64,829 reached on April 16, 2021. If you could create bitcoins out of thin air, you'd be doing all right for yourself. In actuality, you can create bitcoin, or any...
Texas StateMarshall News Messenger

Another View: Bitcoin wildcatters in West Texas are turning wasted fuel into profit. This innovation could revolutionize energy production

A 21st century version of Texas wildcatting is happening in the Permian Basin, and a Frisco company is leading the way. Silver Energy has devised a way to use natural gas byproduct from oil wells to power computers that mine for Bitcoin. If that sentence is confusing to you (How in the world does anyone “mine” a digital resource?) just know this: The company is taking a natural resource that would otherwise be burned off as waste and turning it into cheap energy. That’s enough for us to applaud the company’s innovative approach and encourage others to join it.
Marketszycrypto.com

Iran Government Blames Bitcoin Miners For Power Outages, Bans Crypto Mining For 4 Months

Bitcoin miners have been on the hot seat this year. The market recently reacted to the Chinese government cracking down on mining activities with investors rolling out cash from the Bitcoin market. The unrest seems to be far from over as the Iranian government has also clamped down on cryptocurrency activities in the country. According to a report from Bloomberg, Bitcoin mining has been suspended till September of this year.
StocksInternational Business Times

Elon Musk's Mining Tweet Fuels Bitcoin Rebound

Elon Musk has once again sent tremors through the bitcoin market, with the cryptocurrency’s price close to $40,000. Musk’s hints weren’t quite enough to get bitcoin over the mark, however, as its price has since fallen back around $38,000. The fluctuation was prompted by Musk announcing he had met with...
MarketsCoinDesk

Musk-Saylor Bitcoin ‘Green Mining’ Collaboration, Crypto Markets, Consensus 2021 in Full Swing

"First Mover" hosts break down the hot topics from Day 2 of Consensus 2021 by CoinDesk, including reaction to crypto pioneer Bobby Lee's speech on the state of crypto regulations in China. Marathon Digital's CEO Fred Thiel joins the show to discuss "green bitcoin mining" and the Bitcoin Mining Council. Dfinity Founder Dominic Williams on an ambitious project, "The Internet Computer." Plus, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried on the recent market movement and China regulations.
Energy Industryaustinnews.net

G7 to end funding of coal mining, fossil fuels

LONDON, England: The G7 countries, representing the world's seven largest advanced economies, will stop funding coal projects that emit carbon by the end of 2021, the group agreed late last week. Representatives of the countries also agreed to end support for all fossil fuels. In a communique, the Group of...
MarketsFOXBusiness

Bitcoin Mining Council faces critics

Just a day after Elon Musk, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor and other leaders in the cryptocurrency space announced the formation of the Bitcoin Mining Council, the move is already facing opposition. The Bitcoin Mining Council was created after Musk earlier this month said that Tesla would stop accepting the world's...
Marketsmvariety.com

China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles

SHANGHAI (Reuters) — Cryptocurrency miners, including HashCow and BTC.TOP, have halted all or part of their China operations after Beijing intensified a crackdown on bitcoin mining and trading, hammering digital currencies amid heightened global regulatory scrutiny. A State Council committee led by Vice Premier Liu He announced the crackdown late...
Marketsinvesting.com

Bitcoin slides below $40k on news that China will crack down on crypto mining

Chinese regulators are planning a stricter clampdown on cryptocurrency. This time around, they will be going after cryptocurrency mining and trading. China’s Financial Stability and Development Committee (FSDC) revealed during its 51st meeting that it intends to tighten its leash on crypto mining and trading by focusing on lowering credit risks, severely punishing illegal transactions, and reforming medium-sized financial institutions. One of the three resolutions from the meeting noted that the regulatory body will “crackdown on Bitcoin mining and trading behavior, and resolutely prevent the transmission of individual risks to the social field.”