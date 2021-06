Plants make people happy. It’s a common phrase that has taken hold in the plant world and for most it is an agreeable and indisputable fact. Fiskars takes this message to heart, which is why they have made it their mission to increase human happiness in and around the home. They know that much of this happiness revolves around plants, and they challenged me to examine what makes us so infatuated with these green beings and how they bring happiness and healing into our lives. Plants have rooted themselves in more than just our backyard gardens and living room jungles, and I have witnessed firsthand how much happiness plants have brought to our lives. But before we dive into it, here’s a short story that perfectly encapsulates plants’ positive impact on one of my clients.