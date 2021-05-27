Cancel
Salone del Mobile returns this September as Supersalone

By Adrian Madlener
archpaper.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter repeated postponements and cancelations in the past 18 months, the Salone del Mobile will return this September with a consolidated program entitled Supersalone. The reformatted Milan furniture fair—usually the largest in the world—is being helmed by noted architect and curator Stefano Boeri with the support of five recognized design collaborators, including Andrea Caputo, Maria Cristina Didero, Anniina Koivu, Lukas Wegwerth, Marco Ferrari and, and Elisa Pasqual of Studio Folder. This illustrious team is working hard to mount an event that will purportedly champion the northern Italian city’s standing within the global design industry, a sense of togetherness over competition, a closer connection to consumers, and a renewed focus on sustainability. Much like smaller design fair Biennial Interieur, this one-off event will reflect a more selective and curated approach, the masterful incorporation of commercial, cultural, and institutional exhibitors within one space.

www.archpaper.com
