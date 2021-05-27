Woodside to bring solar energy to Pluto LNG

We’ve never been afraid of competition for natural gas from so-called renewables. As we so often preach, every form of energy has its pluses and minuses–and that includes natural gas AND renewables like wind and solar. We happen to believe natural gas has far fewer minuses than any of the current alternatives, including wind and solar. One of the main shortcomings of so-called renewables is that the sun doesn’t always shine and the wind doesn’t always blow. For those times, natural gas provides a backup source of fuel to power–“peaker” power generation plants. If and when bigger and longer-life batteries ever get invented that can store excess electricity from solar and wind, natgas-fired peaker plants would likely fade away. Has that day finally arrived?