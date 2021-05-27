Cancel
Woodside to bring solar energy to Pluto LNG

 14 days ago

By Sanja Pekic Australian energy major Woodside plans to bring 50 megawatts of solar energy to Pluto LNG facility for Western Australia’s Burrup Peninsula green energy push. The post Woodside to bring solar energy to Pluto LNG appeared first on Offshore Energy. For more great articles: LNG World News.

Energy Industrymarcellusdrilling.com

Can Batteries Actually Replace Natural Gas-Fired Peaker Plants?

We’ve never been afraid of competition for natural gas from so-called renewables. As we so often preach, every form of energy has its pluses and minuses–and that includes natural gas AND renewables like wind and solar. We happen to believe natural gas has far fewer minuses than any of the current alternatives, including wind and solar. One of the main shortcomings of so-called renewables is that the sun doesn’t always shine and the wind doesn’t always blow. For those times, natural gas provides a backup source of fuel to power–“peaker” power generation plants. If and when bigger and longer-life batteries ever get invented that can store excess electricity from solar and wind, natgas-fired peaker plants would likely fade away. Has that day finally arrived?
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Solar Power Products market: 3 Bold Projections for 2021 | Vikram Solar, Topsun Energy, Waaree Energies

The latest published document on Global Solar Power Products market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Solar Power Products investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Solar Power Products M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Vikram Solar, Topsun Energy, Waaree Energies, Zenith Solar Systems, Tata Power Solar Systems, Scorpius Tracker, Shakti Pumps, Elecomponics Technologies & Vorks Energy etc.
Industrypv-magazine.com

Solar module cooling technique based on multiple phase-change materials

Researchers from the University of Baghdad and the University of Garmian, in Iraq, and Brunel University London, in the United Kingdom, have proposed to use multiple phase-change materials (PCMs) for the passive cooling of solar modules. PCMs are substances that absorb and release heat energy when they change phase and...
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

7X Energy divests solar project to Komipo America

US-based solar energy company 7X Energy has divested a 130MWac solar project to Komipo America, a US subsidiary of Korea Midland Power. Spread across a 1,700-acre area in Frio County, Texas, the Elara Energy Project is currently under construction and expected to come online in the fourth quarter of this year.
Industryenergycentral.com

Vestas wins 32 MW order in Japan

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. NC Gov. Cooper sets ambitious targets, the state's first, for offshore wind development. Poet acquires major biofuel business, expands production capacity by 40%. Why southern Africa's interior is an ideal place to generate solar energy. Solar farm proposal put on hold as county...
Energy Industrypv-magazine-usa.com

Solar for manufactured homes: the next frontier for energy equity

There is a growing movement in the clean energy field to bring the benefits of renewable energy to low- and moderate-income communities. A new report by the Clean Energy States Alliance explores the opportunities and challenges of bringing solar to an often-overlooked market that is ripe with potential: manufactured homes.
Energy Industrysolarpowerworldonline.com

Nautilus Solar Energy completes largest community solar project in Rhode Island

Nautilus Solar Energy and TurningPoint Energy announced the King community solar project located in North Smithfield, Rhode Island, has reached mechanical completion and will be fully operational in July. The 15.68-MWDC (12.44-MWAC) project, made of two solar arrays, collectively represents the largest community solar project in Rhode Island and will provide more than 3,000 Rhode Island National Grid customers with energy savings from subscribing to the project. The project is owned and operated by Nautilus and originally developed by TPE. Former Governor and current U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo attending the groundbreaking for the project in November 2019. The project required significant collaboration between Nautilus, TPE, Town of North Smithfield, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) as the project lies adjacent to the Landfill & Resource Recovery, Inc superfund site, which is currently undergoing a long-term remedial response under the oversight of the EPA.
Energy Industrycanarymedia.com

Building retrofits can duplicate the success of wind and solar power

Richard Roberts is inquiry lead at Volans, a research and advisory firm focused on sustainability, innovation and market transformation. This contributed content represents the views of the author, not those of Canary Media. The renewables revolution has entered the rapid acceleration phase. Its momentum now appears unstoppable. Last year, amid...
Energy Industrylngindustry.com

Woodside sets new targets to reduce emissions at Pluto LNG

The targets, which have been approved by Western Australian Minister for Environment Amber-Jade Sanderson under Woodside’s contemporised Pluto Greenhouse Gas Abatement Program (GGAP), include an interim target to abate 30% of emissions by 2030 and long-term targets to abate 100% of emissions by 2050. The targets are based on the proposed expansion of Pluto LNG and account for emissions associated with a two-train facility.
Energy IndustryPV Tech

Risen Energy achieves French carbon footprint certification

Risen Energy has announced that it has been granted French carbon footprint certification for its products, a significant step in the company’s globalization strategy. Carbon footprint certification is extremely important for entry into the French market and has always been known for its strict requirements, with only a handful of Chinese PV manufacturers having been successful in securing it. DEKRA, the international third-party testing agency is currently co-operating with the Chinese Quality Certification Center (CQC) to launch joint certification of PV components and being awarded certification from both organizations is clearly an important milestone in Risen being in a position to realize its ambitions in France.
Energy Industrytribuneledgernews.com

Banpu buys solar farms in Australia

Jun. 8—SET-listed Banpu Plc, a non-oil energy conglomerate, has acquired two utility-scale solar farms in New South Wales, Australia, in a deal worth A$97.5 million (2.33 billion baht) to further increase its clean power generation capacity. The new assets are Beryl Solar Farm (BSF) with a capacity of 110.9 megawatts...
Energy Industryrsu18messenger.com

GT Solar Energy Experiments

This spring elementary GT students learned a bit about solar energy. We tested whether you can heat water on a cloudy day and whether you can make s’mores in a solar oven. The answer to both is yes!. Our final project was building a solar car and as you can...