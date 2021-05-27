Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Easy Mac And Cheese In A Mug Recipe For A Super Quick Snack

By Ting Dalton
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Macaroni and cheese is the gift that keeps on giving, because, simply put, people love mac and cheese, it's so easy to make, and, well, it's absolutely loaded with cheesy goodness! But what if we told you that you could make macaroni and cheese in just 10 minutes ... in a mug? It is absolutely possible, thanks to chef and recipe developer Ting Dalton of Cook Simply. Dalton perfected a mac and cheese in a mug recipe, and it can go from the microwave to your table in just about no time.

www.mashed.com
Mashed

Mashed

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macaroni And Cheese#Cheeses#Cheddar Cheese#Food Drink#Snack Time#Parmesan Cheese#Healthy Cooking#Easy Mac And Cheese#Print#Servings#Cook Time#Cheesy Goodness#Pasta#Microwave Cooking Times#Lunch#Grated Pepper#Cornstarch Milk Mixture#Chef#Love#Nutrition Calories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesnews9.com

Sassy Mama: Couscous Salad

4 cups fresh broccoli florets, cut into small pieces. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add broccoli; cook and stir until crisp-tender. Add couscous and garlic; cook and stir 1-2 minutes longer. Stir in broth, white wine, lemon zest, lemon juice and seasonings; bring to a boil. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, until broth is absorbed, 5-10 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with almonds.
Elkhart, INWNDU

I Heart Mac & Cheese opens Wednesday

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in the Michiana area and love Mac and Cheese, then you are in luck. Wednesday marks the grand opening of the I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurant in Elkhart. Customers have the option of building their own mac and cheese bowl, or grilled...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Ina Garten's Lasagna With A Twist

If you are familiar with the delicious recipes and cooking of Ina Garten, The Barefoot Contessa, you know Garten is all about big, satisfying dishes that are jam-packed with flavor. So, if you're looking for a great meal that can serve a group of hungry people, you are certainly in the right place.
RecipesAlbany Herald

EASY RECIPE: Sweet and Spicy Smoked Bacon

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and place a wire cooling rack on top. Arrange the bacon on the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle brown sugar up and down each slice of bacon. Repeat the process with the black pepper and the cayenne. Bake...
Recipesrecipes.net

Garlic Parmesan Cheese Bombs Recipe

With just a few ingredients and 15 minutes of your time, you can make these fluffy & tender cheese bombs. They’re also great with a marinara dipping sauce. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F and grease a baking sheet. Separate each biscuit. Place one piece of cheese in the center of each biscuit, pinch the sides around the cheese so it is completely encased by the biscuit dough.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why You Should Mix Coffee Into Your Chocolate Cake Or Brownie Batter

When it comes to pairing particular flavors with chocolate, nothing makes as much sense as coffee. This ubiquitous match-up feels as natural as peanut butter and jelly, and always works thanks to a ton of shared fruity flavor notes as well as a slight bitterness in each (via Coffee Friend). While you can generally pair these two at whim, matched to your taste preference, there are a few deciding factors that can influence the marriage of these tastes according to the article.
RecipesGreen Valley News and Sun

Easy, Satisfying Spring Recipes

Whether you enjoy your spring meals al fresco or simply turn to warm-weather dishes at the comfort of your own dining table, the season brings with it a perfect excuse to shake up your menu. Lighter fare is often the way to go as temperatures climb, but that doesn’t mean...
Recipesrecipes.net

Easy Teriyaki Shrimp Recipe

In 20 minutes, you can make this simple teriyaki shrimp dish, so it’s perfect for weeknight cooking. The homemade sauce blends sweet & savory flavors. Add garlic, ginger, soy sauce, water, brown sugar, vinegar and sesame oil to a medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes.
Recipesmacaronikid.com

Easy Chicken Curry Recipe

This Indian chicken curry recipe is so easy, my 8 year old makes most of it on her own! The measurement for curry powder and extra spices are just a starting point, so add more to your liking. Our family likes strong flavors, so we add double the amount or more, depending on the day.
Recipesmadison

1. Go bananas with this frozen treat.

Need something sweet to cool off on a long day? Make your own chocolate covered chunky peanut butter filled frozen bananas at home with this super simple recipe from @soyummy. These poolside snacks will be a hit with kids—if all the adults don’t eat them first. If this heat wave...
Recipesrecipes.net

Easy Churro Waffles Recipe

These churro waffles can be prepped and cooked in 15 minutes and are coated in a cinnamon-sugar for some added deliciousness. Preheat waffle iron, and spray it with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium-size bowl, combine the pancake mix, water and oil. Stir until combined. Pour the batter into the...
Food & Drinkscstoredecisions.com

Mac and Cheese Wedges

McCain’s Golden Crisp Mac & Cheese Wedges give operators the opportunity to offer up comfort, indulgence and convenience to their customers. These wedges are stuffed with creamy mac and cheese and can be fried or baked until golden brown — a fun twist on a kid’s favorite. Made to travel, these wedges can be enjoyed on the go or as an add-on to any lunch or dinner offering.
Restaurantsmashed.com

KFC Australia's Newest Menu Items Have This Boozy Ingredient

There is something about enjoying an ice cold beer with a nice, warm plate of fried chicken that just makes sense. The pair just seems to go well together, with the cool, refreshing beverage perfectly complementing the satisfying comfort food. And now, KFC Australia has decided to make the most of this perfect pair with the launch of its new craft beer burger and beer marinated chicken tenders.
Food & Drinkstasty.co

Easy Snacks To Pack For Your Next Beach Trip

Planning a trip to the beach to celebrate the coming of summer? These easy snacks will make sure you're fueled and ready for the next game of water polo. From parmesan garlic & herb pita chips to super easy to make banana roll-ups, these treats are beach-friendly and hassle free. So what are you waiting for? Pack up your picnic basket with these goodies: summer's here!
RecipesStanly News & Press

COOKING WITH THE SNAP – Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce

Editor’s Note: Let’s celebrate the past with some of our favorite recipes of our grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles. Email bj.drye@stanlynewspress.com with recipes and a small story about the famous cooks that go with the recipe. Pictures can be included of the cook. Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce.