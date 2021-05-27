Easy Mac And Cheese In A Mug Recipe For A Super Quick Snack

Macaroni and cheese is the gift that keeps on giving, because, simply put, people love mac and cheese, it's so easy to make, and, well, it's absolutely loaded with cheesy goodness! But what if we told you that you could make macaroni and cheese in just 10 minutes ... in a mug? It is absolutely possible, thanks to chef and recipe developer Ting Dalton of Cook Simply. Dalton perfected a mac and cheese in a mug recipe, and it can go from the microwave to your table in just about no time.