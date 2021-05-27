Cancel
Bithumb Lists Binance Token as BNB Trades above $300

Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 9 days ago
The Binance token listing has already taken place on the Bithumb platform. Its listing went live at around 5:00 pm Korean time. Something unusual is about to happen in the crypto industry as Bithumb, a leading cryptocurrency exchange firm in South Korea has taken a decision to list Binance Token (BNB) on its platform. BNB is the native token of Binance, a rival and one of the leading exchanges; this was contained in an announcement on the Bithumb official blog.

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

